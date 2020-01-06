Alexa

Telenav Partners With Amazon For Alexa-Powered Navigation

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Telenav, Partnership, Amazon, Alexa, navigation, voice-first, connected cars, GPS, location services, news

Connected car and location-based services firm Telenav is furthering its partnership with Amazon by tapping into Alexa’s voice-first navigation, Telenav announced Monday (Jan. 6).

The partnership will give drivers hands-free guidance even when connectivity is lousy or not available. Drivers can use voice commands to interact with the map, add a stop en route, request points of interest and more.

“The number of consumers that make car-buying decisions based on in-car technology continues to grow,” said Sal Dhanani, Telenav co-president, automotive business unit. “Expanding our work with Alexa’s voice-based services to work offline allows us to provide consumers with technology-aided benefits at all times. Our collaboration with Amazon is another step in our efforts to enhance drivers’ safety as well as enrich the convenience of hands-free driving, no matter where drivers are headed.”

Roger C. Lanctot, director of mobility research for Strategy Analytics, said the Alexa integrations will change how drivers think about onboard navigation.

“Telenav is leveraging Alexa to revolutionize this application space,” he said.

Financial results for the Telenav’s fiscal quarter that ended Sept. 30 indicated that total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $64.5 million, an increase of 39 percent compared with $46.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Total cumulative connected units deployed to date is 16.1 million, and total cumulative auto units deployed is 25.8 million.

“Telenav delivered another solid quarter, with a five-year-high revenue level, and a significantly increased cash balance to $122 million,” said Co-Founder H.P. Jin in a November press release. “Further, we continued to make progress on our Connected Car Strategy, evident from our recent inorganic investments, and our announced initiatives with Microsoft and Amazon.”

In September, General Motors began offering owners of 2018 models or newer in the U.S. Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant software to control phones, navigation and streaming media. GM also said it would embed Alphabet’s Google technology into vehicle dashboards sold outside of China beginning in 2021.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Operations, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Weird Commerce Of The Dark Web The Weird Commerce Of The Dark Web
3.3K
Retail

The Weird Commerce Of The Dark Web

Commerbank To Increase Stake In FinTech Comdirect Commerbank To Increase Stake In FinTech Comdirect
2.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Commerzbank To Increase Stake In FinTech Comdirect

Majority Of Just Eat Investors Will Reportedly Accept Takeaway Bid Majority Of Just Eat Investors Will Reportedly Accept Takeaway Bid
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Just Eat Investors Reportedly To Accept Takeaway Bid

Numerous Gov Officials Will Visit CES Numerous Gov Officials Will Visit CES
2.4K
Innovation

FCC, FTC Chairs To Talk Tech Policy At CES

US Prepares For Potential Iranian Cyberattack US Prepares For Potential Iranian Cyberattack
2.4K
International

US Prepares For Potential Iranian Cyberattack

Tesco store Tesco store
2.4K
Retail

Tesco Customers Unhappy With Cashless-Only ‘Scan As You Shop’

Startups Want To Capitalize On California’s New Sweeping Data Privacy Law Startups Want To Capitalize On California’s New Sweeping Data Privacy Law
2.2K
Data

Businesses To Spend $55B On CA Privacy Law Compliance

Parking meter Parking meter
2.1K
Payment Methods

New Year’s Bug Takes NYC Parking Meters Offline

Retail Crisis In U.S., U.K. A Fizzle For 2020? Retail Crisis In U.S., U.K. A Fizzle For 2020?
2.1K
Sizzle/Fizzle

Retail Crisis In U.S., U.K. A Fizzle For 2020?

Walmart vs Amazon Walmart vs Amazon
2.0K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Walmart-Amazon Whole Paycheck Tracker: A Slow Start To A New Year

Snap Acquires AI Factory For $166M, For New Video Features Snap Acquires AI Factory For $166M, For New Video Features
1.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Snap Acquires AI Factory Computer Vision Startup for $166M

burger-king-venezuela-bitcoin burger-king-venezuela-bitcoin
1.9K
Cryptocurrency

First Of 40 Burger King Venezuela Locations Now Accepts Bitcoin

bitcoin daily, SEC, Longfin, Telegram, CIO, Israeli Bitcoin Association, coinbase, Israeli Bitcoin Association, israel, bitcoin daily, SEC, Longfin, Telegram, CIO, Israeli Bitcoin Association, coinbase, Israeli Bitcoin Association, israel,
1.9K
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Demands Telegram’s ICO Allocations; Coinbase CEO Expects To See 1B Blockchain Users By Decade’s End

PYMNTS Weekender PYMNTS Weekender
1.8K
News

Samsung’s Neon, 2020 Trendlines, Faster Payments Top This Week’s News

Latin American Digital Real Estate Platform Loft Gets $175M Latin American Digital Real Estate Platform Loft Gets $175M
1.8K
Investments

LATAM’s Loft Snags $175M To Improve Digital Real Estate Sales