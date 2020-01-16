Amazon

India Unimpressed By Amazon’s $1B Funding Move

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Amazon

During a visit to India by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and following the announcement of a $1 billion investment, the country’s trade minister Piyush Goyal said the eCommerce giant isn’t “doing a great favor to India,” according to reports on Thursday (Jan. 16).

“They may have put in a billion dollars,” Goyal said at the New Delhi security conference Raisina Dialogue. “But then if they make a loss of a billion dollars every year then they jolly well have to finance that billion dollars. So it’s not as if they are doing a great favor to India when they invest a billion dollars.”

While visiting India for the inaugural summit Amazon Smbhav Jan. 15-16, Bezos announced Wednesday (Jan. 15) that the company was going to invest $1 billion to help digitize small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India.

Bezos’s visit was met by more than half-a-million protestors in 300 cities who are against Amazon’s pricing and favoritism. Ahead of his visit, an antitrust investigation was launched by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). 

Amazon’s Indian marketplace reportedly lost $802 million in the fiscal year ending March 2019, according to filings on India’s Registrar of Companies. Goyal said the ongoing CCI probe questions why an online marketplace should lose money. 

“Anybody who tries to use the eCommerce marketplace model to get into the multi-brand retail space surreptitiously will have to be questioned, will have to be investigated,” he said.

India regulates any direct investment by foreigners in multi-brand retail, compelling Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart — also under investigation — to revamp selling practices and pull some merchandise for sale.

Although Bezos had asked several times to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, three sources told Reuters that was improbable due to retailers’ issues and the antitrust probe.

Amazon’s $1 billion investment in India is intended to help over 10 million businesses digitize and enable exports of India-made goods worth $10 billion by 2025.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study:

Faster access to cash is what every business wants, but new data shows that 75 percent of small and microbusinesses say not having faster access to proceeds from sales can cause cascading problems, from delaying vendor payments to even missing payroll. For the new Small Business Guide To Rapid Settlement Study, PYMNTS surveyed nearly 500 SMBs and found that rapid settlement is important enough that more than half would switch to a provider that offers it.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

cross border payments cross border payments
6.0K
Cross-border Payments

Using Data To Fight Subscriber Churn

4.8K
VISA

Visa’s $5.3B FinTech Play, Wrapped In Plaid

How Gen Z Is Driving Payments Innovation How Gen Z Is Driving Payments Innovation
4.0K
Payments Innovation

Why Digital Payments Innovation Sticks To Gen Z

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch
3.4K
Retail

Abercrombie & Fitch To Slash Store Sizes

Fundbox Picks New CFO Fundbox Picks New CFO
3.4K
Personnel

Fundbox Picks New CFO

Oyo hotel Oyo hotel
3.2K
Retail

OYO Reduces Hotel Room Count, Begins Layoffs

Visa Reportedly In Final Talks To Purchase Fintech Plaid Visa Reportedly In Final Talks To Purchase Fintech Plaid
3.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Visa To Acquire Plaid For $5.3B

Samsung, Teleworld, TWS, 5G, radio frequency, (RF), original equipment manufacturers, (OEMs), end-to-end support, newds Samsung, Teleworld, TWS, 5G, radio frequency, (RF), original equipment manufacturers, (OEMs), end-to-end support, newds
2.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Samsung Snatches Up TeleWorld To Enhance 5G Offerings

Bitcoin Daily: Lightnet Raises $31M, Dish Network Has Piracy Deterrent Based In Blockchain Bitcoin Daily: Lightnet Raises $31M, Dish Network Has Piracy Deterrent Based In Blockchain
2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Lightnet Raises $31M, Dish Network Has Piracy Deterrent Based In Blockchain 

Visa Sets Click-to-Pay Transition Visa Sets Click-to-Pay Transition
2.7K
Payment Methods

Visa Tokenized Transactions Hit $1T, Sets Click-to-Pay Transition

2.7K
Payments Innovation

New Data: 85 Pct. Of Businesses Have Real-Time Payments On Their Roadmaps – Here’s Why

2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Cigna, Oscar To Launch Healthcare Solution For SMBs

Raj Seshadri President Of Data And Services Raj Seshadri President Of Data And Services
2.5K
Mastercard

Mastercard Names Raj Seshadri President Of Data And Services

Instant Payments Future Of Legal Disbursements Instant Payments Future Of Legal Disbursements
2.4K
Legal

The Instant Verdict Is In For Legal Disbursements

Travel Meets Connected Commerce Travel Meets Connected Commerce
2.3K
Travel Payments

Travel Meets Connected Commerce