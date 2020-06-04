ANTITRUST

Musk: ‘Time To Break Up Amazon’ Due To Monopoly Dangers

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Musk: 'Break Up Amazon' Due To Monopoly Dangers

Elon Musk said in a tweet that it’s “time to break up Amazon,” citing the eCommerce giant’s monopoly as a reason to take action.

“Monopolies are wrong!” he said in the tweet.

Bloomberg reported that the statement will escalate a feud between Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, whom Musk tagged in the tweet. Both Bezos and Musk have invested in space exploration in the past.

The tweet came in response to a writer who said his book “Unreported Truths About COVID-19 and The Lockdown” was being removed from Amazon for violating guidelines with no specific reason or clarification, Bloomberg reported.

Musk has more than 35 million Twitter followers and has caught criticism often over his posts on subjects like the coronavirus pandemic and Tesla stock Bloomberg reported.

Musk made headlines at the beginning of the U.S.’s journey through the pandemic when he said he would be able to create ventilators for those suffering the worst of the coronavirus. Musk said Tesla could create them and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio responded that it would be a great help if the entrepreneur could do so.

Due to Tesla’s capability to make cars and space shuttles, Musk said ventilators were possible, too, if not instantaneous.

But when Musk claimed to send ventilators to California hospitals, CNN reported that the hospitals said they’d gotten bilevel positive airway pressure (biPAP) or continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines instead of ventilators. A response from Tesla said the machines were “not full ventilators” but that there were many people who needed breathing assistance anyway, which the machines could help with.

Far from breaking up, Amazon has been in high demand for delivery services since the pandemic relegated most Americans to staying at home for the months of March and April. Amazon has actually been making more deals, alongside fellow giants like Google and Facebook.

Despite the pressure from regulators, Amazon is negotiating to buy California-based self-driving car company Zoox, PYMNTS reported.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

investments
10.1K
Investments

52 Boston Startups Net $1.5 Billion+ In May

Careem Recovery Far Away, But Super App Expands
3.8K
Ridesharing

Careem CEO: Full Recovery Far Away, But ‘Super App’ Expands

3.6K
Coronavirus

Is The Old-Fashioned Carhop About To Make A Comeback?

Western Union Enables In-App Donations
3.5K
Acquiring

Western Union Eyes Buying MoneyGram

Bitcoin Daily: Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations; Leiden Law School Professors Examine Risks Of Depositing Crypto Into Custodians
3.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Chase Bank Agrees To Repay Crypto Fees; Digital Currency Platform Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings
3.5K
Retail

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings

contactless payments
3.1K
VISA

Visa: May Payments Volume Shows Slide Slowing

3.0K
Digital-First Banking

Why Financial Literacy Is A Lesson So Hard For Americans To Learn

Fighting eCommerce Fraudsters Across New Vectors
2.9K
Security & Fraud

It Takes A Hub: Fighting eCommerce Fraudsters Across New Vectors

2.8K
Delivery

FedEx Joins UPS In Adding Delivery Fees Due To Volume Hike

digital-payments-rba-australia
2.7K
Digital Payments

Aussie Central Bank Considers Regulating ePayments Fees

Vroom's IPO Expected To Debut At $15-17
2.7K
IPO

Vroom’s IPO Could Net $366.6M

2.6K
Economy

Coronavirus’ Economic Impact Could Last 10 Years, Cost $8 Trillion

open business new normal sign
2.6K
Economy

Moody’s Economist: ‘The COVID-19 Recession Is Over’

2.5K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Plans ‘Invitation Only’ Sale Starting June 22