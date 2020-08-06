ANTITRUST

Proposed NY Bill Would Loosen Restrictions On Suing Big Tech

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris has introduced new legislation to help tamp corporate power and the stifling of competition, according to a press release.

The bill, according to the release, would allow the state to take legal action against large corporations that are using their tech to manipulate the market, including by tweaking search results to favor their own products and demote competitors’, and by undercutting competitors’ prices to drive their business down.

This would be an update from the current antitrust laws, which mandate that at least two parties must deliberately try to manipulate the economy before any action can be taken, the release stated.

The bill comes on the heels of a hearing last week featuring the leaders of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google all testifying before Congress regarding antitrust issues. The hearing, according to a PYMNTS report, did not go well for the CEOs, with subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline closing the hearing by concluding that the companies “have monopoly power.”

Gianaris said in the release that there is a great need for updated antitrust laws.

“Our antitrust laws were written a century ago for a radically different economy and they are in desperate need of serious updates,” he said, according to the release. “Corporate power has reached unprecedented and dangerous levels, and we need powerful new laws to protect the public and our economy.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James is quoted in the release as agreeing with Gianaris’s initiative.

“For more than 100 years, our antitrust laws have served as critical protection for consumers and small businesses from unchecked corporate power to choke off competition and limit consumer choice,” she said, according to the release. “While our state’s antitrust laws remain essential to these protections, we support legislation to strengthen them further to meet the challenges of today’s economy.”

PYMNTS reporting has argued that the firms are not necessarily squaring off monopolies for themselves. Instead, they are competing with one another in a new, digital landscape which comes with many options for shopping and other such needs.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.2K
Amazon

NY Joins Other States In Amazon Antitrust Probe

2.8K
B2B Payments

JPMC: Why Working-Capital Trade Finance Is On The Rise

BBVA On Google, Digital And The ‘Everyday App’
2.6K
Digital-First Banking

BBVA On Google, Digital Banking And The Rise Of The ‘Everyday App’

2.6K
Digital-First Banking

What Digital Banks Are Doing Right

2.6K
Authentication

Report: Skillz Takes Bowling Online — And Strikes Out Bad Actors

2.4K
Investments

Japan’s Payments Firm Hey Nets Series E Funding Led By Bain Capital

2.3K
B2B Payments

How A Pandemic Will Shape Buyer-Supplier Contracts Into The Future

2.3K
B2B Payments

DayTek Capital Granted Banking License In Australia

2.1K
Subscription Commerce

Startup Handpicked Fashion Is Dressed For Subscription Success

2.1K
Security & Fraud

Fiserv: Merchants And The Need For Multilayered Security In A Digital-First World

1.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Barrons: Online Lender Kabbage Shopping For Buyers

1.8K
Digital Payments

Coinstar CEO On The Ongoing Journey To Digitize Cash (And Turn It Into Crypto)

PPP Won’t Fill Main Street SMBs’ Cash Gap
1.8K
SMBs

Visa’s Kevin Phalen: Global SMBs Get Back To Business Optimistic About The Future

1.7K
News

Today In Payments: Apple Purchases Mobeewave; Trump Encourages Microsoft To Buy All Of TikTok

Grab Launches Microinvestments, Loans, BNPL
1.6K
financial apps

Grab Launches Microinvestment Solution, Consumer Loans, BNPL Plans