i2c Says Complacency, Not Fraud, Is the Real Threat

Highlights
Financial institutions must “lift up the hood” on their AI models as regulators accelerate oversight.
Real-time, AI-driven fraud detection and scalability are now essential for BNPL and virtual-card growth.
October’s “surprise” may be how fast regulatory and AI shifts hit payments before year-end.
Watch more: WNIP: i2C, Matthew Pearce
See More In: AI, artificial intelligence, Featured News, fraud, fraud detection, Fraud Prevention, i2C, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: October Surprise 2025