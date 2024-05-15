Klarna and Nets Team on BNPL for Nordic eCommerce Merchants

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna and payments service provider Nets partnered to bring more payment options to merchant clients in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

Through the collaboration, eCommerce merchants can offer their customers BNPL and installment payments without having to perform multiple technical integrations, according to a Wednesday (May 15) news release.

“We strive to facilitate flexible, safe and convenient payments for consumers shopping online,” Johanna Tell, head of Nordic eCommerce at Nets, said in the release. “We know from experience that conversion rates at checkout heavily rely on the availability of consumers’ preferred payment methods. Klarna is many consumers’ preferred payment method across the Nordics, so its addition to the Nets eCommerce platform will deliver more choice and convenience, while increasing conversion rates for merchants.”

The partnership is the latest that Klarna has undertaken to expand its footprint.

Klarna unveiled a collaboration with travel accessories firm Away April 29.

Through the partnership, Klarna’s BNPL options are available to Away’s customers in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Klarna said April 24 that it is teaming up with ride-hailing company Uber to give riders new ways to pay for their transport.

The collaboration lets users in the U.S., Germany and Sweden use Klarna’s Pay Now feature to cover the cost of their next ride immediately and in full with a click while tracking purchases in the Klarna app.

Additionally, customers in Germany and Sweden can use Klarna’s monthly payment option. The feature allows them to combine their purchases into one interest-free payment that “coincides with their monthly salary cycle,” according to a press release.

In another move into the travel industry, Klarna announced a partnership with travel booking platform Expedia April 22, giving travelers more flexibility in paying for their trips.

“By enabling U.S. consumers to Pay Now or Pay Later with Klarna, we are not only making travel more financially accessible, but also enhancing the booking experience with our seamless payment process,” said Erin Jaeger, head of North America for Klarna, at the time. “It’s a win-win for travelers seeking both adventure and affordability.”

