Advanced Saudi Payments Network Struggles to Deliver Smooth Mobile Checkouts

Highlights
Saudi Arabia leads globally in mobile shopping engagement, with two-thirds of retail purchases made via mobile devices and consumers across all demographics engaging frequently in daily mobile shopping activities.
Despite its digital leadership, the Saudi market faces severe payment friction, evidenced by a 52% payment decline rate, 3.5 times the global average.
To capitalize on the robust digital infrastructure and consumer mobile-first preferences, Saudi Arabian merchants must urgently prioritize frictionless payment experiences, offering preferred methods (e.g., third-party one-click checkout) and enhancing cross-channel integration to build trust and prevent lost sales.
It’s an austere landscape of sand, mountains and water. It’s also a cradle of wealth and modern architecture. But that’s not the only striking contrast about Saudi Arabia. On the one hand, the kingdom’s shoppers are the world’s leader when it comes to browsing and buying using a mobile device, usually a smartphone, according to a forthcoming PYMNTS Intelligence report in collaboration with Visa Acceptance. The country is also second only to the United Arab Emirates, and barely so, in mobile retail purchases. Saudi shoppers make two-thirds of their total retail purchases that way.