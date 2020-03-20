The Week In Payments: The Visible Perils and Hidden Promise Of The Coronavirus

It almost never happens that a week goes by in payments that has a single story — in an active and competitive series of interconnected ecosystems there is no shortage of big news going around.
There is usually a lot to write about newswise.
But when the history of early 2020 is written someday, it will doubtless not be logged for how “usual” it was — particularly the last seven days or so, when COVID-19 went from being the biggest story in the world to be more or less the only story in the world, at least as far as the economy was concerned. In short: workers are going home to log in remotely, consumers a hunkering down (in some places by legal mandate), schools are on hiatus, the stock market has been a roller coaster with a lot more drops that climbs, there is no toilet paper to be had for love or money and an atmosphere of deep uncertainty pervades nearly every aspect of American life. Everyone has the same the question these days:
What’s next?
And while we don’t claim to have all the answers, for this special COVID-19-focused edition of The Week In Payments Karen Webster sat down with Tipalti’s Co-Founder and CEO Chen Amit to talk through what’s happening, what’s coming and who the likely winners and losers will be.
The Uneven Gig Economy Experience
Workers of all kinds are experiencing a high anxiety period — something PYMNTS uncovered in its recent survey of consumers, which found 85 percent of U.S. consumers report being concerned on some level about the virus, with more than a third of consumers — 37 percent — reporting they were extremely concerned. Nearly half of consumers — 49 percent — said they were somewhat or slightly concerned.
But concerns ran demonstrably highest with older millennials, 44 percent of whom reported being extremely concerned, and lower income workers, who’ve curtailed their spend sharply.
Concerns have also run particularly high among gig economy workers, Amit noted, particularly those working in the physical world like Uber drivers, who’ve seen demand for their services drop sharply.
But he, noted, the situation is complicated, because the term “gig worker” describes such wide range of employment modes. For those who are employed creating digital products and services — Twitch streamers, YouTube personalities, Twitter publishers, eCommerce merchants — much of what is going on right now in the economy is “business as usual” for them.
“When we have analyzed how our customer base would be affected by the current situation, we are seeing the majority are less impacted by what is happening now, or not negatively impacted in the same way some in the physical world are. In some cases, as more people are logging on, all these that are online and digital-first firms may see an increase in their business,” Amit said.
And digital-first coming out ahead, and possibly even better off than before, he said, is a thread that might very well run through the process of economically recovering from COVID-19 and the various pain points it has exposed. But for those opportunities to be built on, the market has a bigger job to do — re-instilling calm.
Pushing Back On Panic With Communication
Fear does unfortunate things to consumer psychology. Sometimes those effects are annoying and mildly comical – like the toilet paper hoarders who’ve emptied shelved purchasing by the car load. But sometimes it’s more disturbing – like the ATM runs and cash hoarding popping up in cities. Both Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase branches in NYC temporarily reported running out of $100 – as consumers watching a tanking stock market began pulling large withdrawals.
There have also been moves by many big players – Facebook, Apple, GrubHub, Ford and others have moved to inject calm in the system via loans, payments holidays for March, waived fees and the like, Webster noted, but that confidence builders are offset by things like JPMC’s announcement that they will be closing some branches in an attempt to aid in containment efforts. Can consumers be persuaded to stop acting like it’s the end of the world, Webster wondered, while businesses taking their responsibilities to react strongly and seriously tends to make them feel like it’s the end of the world?
It is a complicated balance to strike, Amit told Webster, because the situation is serious, and it is going to require changes and adjustments. Tipalti, he noted, has experience that at small scale in house – they’ve slowed their hiring plans for the early part of the year, they’ve refocused their efforts on their existing client base and structured their operations so their firm can profitably grow for the next few years without an additional injection of outside funds.
What’s necessary, he noted, is to manage communications. Consumers can handle branch closures, they can handle staying in – but uncertainty breeds a tendency to imagine the worst and then gear preparations toward it – information mitigates that urge to panic.
“For most of the economy what we are seeing is that it is really the uncertainty that is breeding the actions people are taking.”
The Other Side
For all the inconvenience and genuine hardship the epidemic has created in the U.S. and around the world, he noted, it will likely be remembered as the turning point moment when it comes to making the big turn to digital – particularly when it comes to payments and moving from an analog to a digital world.
The beacon has gone up, he noted, and the time to kill the paper for gig workers and vendors was officially the day before this even began taking shape.
“I think this, what we’re now going through now, will expose many companies, many leaders, to the challenges in working from home if they are not using the right tools and the right automation – whether it is in accounts payable or in other workflows. And I think the desire to automate those flows, streamline them and make them less dependent on human interaction is about to be more accurate than ever.”
That it’s happening everywhere to everyone all at once, he noted, is clearly not optimal. But when it is over, and it will be over, what will survive and thrive are digital first models that move data and money seamlessly between online and offline environments, on demand as needed.
Yesterday it was a nice to have. Tomorrow it will be a need to have.
