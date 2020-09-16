Commerce Connected

The pandemic outbreak has pushed consumers and businesses online and looking to make connections to make commerce smoother and more seamless across the board. Its why PayPal is guiding businesses over the digital divide, Ticketmaster is upgrading its mobile offerings and Square is making workers more able to access their pay more quickly.

PayPal’s Jim Magats: How The Last Six Months Has Changed The Future Of How Consumers Will Shop

The long-predicted great digital transformation has happened, and according to PayPal Senior Vice President Jim Magats there is not going back, which is why the rest of this year and most of next will be spent helping their 26 million business partners move forward.

Ticketmaster, VenueNext Team Up On Mobile Ordering Tech

Ticketmaster and VenueNext, a mobile commerce tech provider, have announced a partnership aimed at addressing fans’ health concerns and luring them back in when large venues get the OK from health authorities.  The new offer will include touchless payments among other safety-enhancing features.

Square Sees Dramatic Hike In Cashless Transactions

The pandemic has changed the way consumers want to pay, a reality showing up at Square merchants who are reporting a notable drop in the number of cash transactions their customers are attempting — falling by roughly one-third since the first of August, and down from nearly 41 percent compared to the same time last year.

Microsoft Game-Streaming Service Goes Live

Microsoft has announced its game streaming service XCloud — described in some segments as the Netflix of gaming —  is now available to users of Google's Android service, but not to Apple iPhone users.

Square Launches On Demand Payroll

Square Inc. has announced the launch of two new features the company says will make payroll easier for employers and employees alike called Instant Payments. The services allow employers to fund payroll in close to real time, eliminating the lag between when funds leave an employer's account and when those funds arrive in employees' accounts.

Fiverr Expands Business Offerings For Easier Remote Work

In response to the growing demand for freelance work during the global pandemic, Fiverr has launched a new service aimed at making it easier for employers to connect and collaborate with remote freelance workers over time.

Microsoft, Nuance Team On Telehealth Solution

Nuance Communications, in partnership with Microsoft, is aiming to gather medical patient data through artificial intelligence (AI) to give doctors more time to focus on patient care going forward.  The goal of the offering, according to reports, is to help reduce administrative workflows that could lead to burnout among physicians.

