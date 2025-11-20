Discover Challenges PayFacs to Scale Beyond Their Niche

Highlights
Payment facilitators (PayFacs) have redefined commerce by embedding payment capabilities into software platforms, shifting payments from a back-office burden to a business enabler.
Businesses must weigh financial, operational and compliance demands. They face critical decisions such as becoming a registered PayFac or using PayFac-as-a-Service.
Successful PayFacs typically focus on seamless merchant experiences, global scalability via partnerships and expansion beyond payments into embedded financial services.
Watch more: Need to Know: Discover Network’s Dave Dew
Dave Dew, senior manager of U.S. acquiring and digital payments at Discover® Network, focused on advancing full digital acceptance across the Discover Network and Diners Club International.