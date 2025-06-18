43% of Struggling Households Can’t Afford Essentials Without Credit, Study Finds

New analysis challenges conventional assumptions about consumer credit reliance, revealing that financial stability — not merely income — is the primary determinant of how consumers use credit, from lifeline necessities to strategic rewards.
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Financial Lifestyles Shape Credit Reliance” highlighted a more complex relationship between consumers’ economic standing and their engagement with credit products than traditionally understood.
The report, based on a survey of 2,298 consumers conducted in December, categorized individuals into three financial lifestyles: those who do not live paycheck to paycheck; those who live paycheck to paycheck comfortably; and those who live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to pay bills. This framework revealed disparities in credit usage patterns.
While financially stable individuals may use credit extensively to maximize benefits like rewards, those facing financial strain often depend on it simply to cover essential costs. Understanding the distinct behaviors and needs of the struggling paycheck-to-paycheck consumer is crucial for financial institutions.
The data indicated that consumers’ financial lifestyle dictated not only the necessity of credit but also the volume of spending covered by credit and the types of credit products used. Credit played a role for many consumers, covering approximately half of both essential and nonessential spending among credit users overall. However, this usage varied by financial stability.
Key data points from the report include:
Beyond these core findings, the report delved into other facets of consumer credit behavior. It examined the specific types of essential expenses most frequently covered by credit, notably groceries and out-of-pocket healthcare costs.
The research also highlighted demographic differences among those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling, identifying disproportionate representation among certain generations, marital statuses, those with children, and individuals who were unemployed or self-employed.
The report also touched on the use of buy now, pay later (BNPL) options, which were more attractive to financially constrained consumers.
Cerby CEO Sounds the Alarm on Banks’ Identity Verification Failures
43% of Struggling Households Can’t Afford Essentials Without Credit, Study Finds
WEX Corporate Payments Chief Says Virtual Cards Adoption Needs a Strategy Refresh
Digital Innovation Opens Doors for Credit Unions to Broaden Membership
We’re always on the lookout for opportunities to partner with innovators and disruptors.