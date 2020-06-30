As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, entertainment venues are providing compensation for things consumers paid for but aren’t able to use. Broadway theaters, in one case, are offering remuneration for tickets.

The Broadway League said in an announcement that Broadway performances in New York will be halted for the rest of the year because of the pandemic. Broadway theaters are now providing reimbursements and exchanges for tickets bought for all shows up to Jan. 3 of next year, the trade group noted.

The Broadway League also noted that it keeps working with government officials and experts in science, medicine and technology to make a plan to “restart the industry.”

Chairman of the Board of The Broadway League Thomas Schumacher said in the announcement, “Every single member of our community is eager to get back to work sharing stories that inspire our audience through the transformative power of a shared live experience. The safety of our cast, crew, orchestra and audience is our highest priority and we look forward to returning to our stages only when it’s safe to do so.”

At the current time, returning productions are forecasted to restart performances during many “rolling dates” at the beginning of next year. Also, tickets for shows in the winter and spring to come are expected to become available soon.