Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Broadway Theaters To Offer Reimbursements, Exchanges For Tickets

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Coronavirus Refunds: Broadway Theatres To Offer Reimbursements, Exchanges For Tickets

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, entertainment venues are providing compensation for things consumers paid for but aren’t able to use. Broadway theaters, in one case, are offering remuneration for tickets.

The Broadway League said in an announcement that Broadway performances in New York will be halted for the rest of the year because of the pandemic. Broadway theaters are now providing reimbursements and exchanges for tickets bought for all shows up to Jan. 3 of next year, the trade group noted.

The Broadway League also noted that it keeps working with government officials and experts in science, medicine and technology to make a plan to “restart the industry.”

Chairman of the Board of The Broadway League Thomas Schumacher said in the announcement, “Every single member of our community is eager to get back to work sharing stories that inspire our audience through the transformative power of a shared live experience. The safety of our cast, crew, orchestra and audience is our highest priority and we look forward to returning to our stages only when it’s safe to do so.”

At the current time, returning productions are forecasted to restart performances during many “rolling dates” at the beginning of next year. Also, tickets for shows in the winter and spring to come are expected to become available soon.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020 AT 12:00 PM (ET)

Payments were starting to lean into “instant” when the pandemic hit. As the nation and economy now struggle to reopen and reinvent, failures around slow stimulus payments and SBA loans that still haven’t reached some have rallied the call for instant payments at scale. With the Federal Reserve’s FedNow initiative still years away, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster gathers a trio of experts to map out the delivery of instant payments…instantly.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Gympass Aims To Buff Up Housebound Consumers
3.7K
Retail

Gympass Embraces Digital 3.0 In Its Aim To Buff Up Housebound Consumers

wirecard-pay-creditors
2.6K
Digital Payments

Wirecard Says Payouts To Merchants Will Continue Uninterrupted

2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Hdac, CertiK Partner For Blockchain-Powered IoT; Tezos Expected To Settle Securities Lawsuit With $25M Settlement

How COVID-19 Created A New Digital Customer In Just Three Months
2.5K
Coronavirus

New Report: How A Global Pandemic Created A Digital-First Customer In 12 Weeks

eu-cryptocurrency-regulator-stablecoin
2.4K
Cryptocurrency

EU To Crack Down On Stablecoin Projects

german-accounting-regulations
2.2K
Bank Regulation

Wirecard Forces ‘Radical’ Reboot Of German Accounting Regs

Navigating Pay Card Compliance Challenges
2.2K
Digital Payments

ADP: Pandemic Prompts Firms To Replace Checks With Pay Cards

amazon-softbank-ozon
2.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Amazon Said To Have Interest In Buying Russian eCommerce Player Ozon

Wirecard, Enron And The Warning Signs
2.1K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard, Enron And Warning Signs Across Two Decades

2.0K
B2B Payments

Spiff Raises $10M For Automated Commission Payments

2.0K
Bank Regulation

A Merchant’s How-To For Managing The Contactless Payments Surge And SCA Requirements

Wirecard
2.0K
Security & Fraud

UK Financial Watchdog Says Wirecard Cooperative But Assets To Stay Frozen 

1.9K
Apple

New York Times Ends Apple News Partnership

1.9K
Security & Fraud

EY Accused Of Missing Alleged Wirecard Fraud

1.8K
B2B Payments

BNP Paribas Rolls Out New Payment Tracking Service