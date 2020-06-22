Carnival Cruises Lengthens North America Pause

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want compensation for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. In some cases, cruise lines are offering credits or refunds for voyages.

Carnival Cruise Lines has voluntarily lengthened its operational halt in North America up to the end of September and is offering credits or reimbursements to travelers, according to an announcement. The company announced a 30-day pause in operations in mid-March and has extended it three times.

The cruise company said travelers who decide to make a reservation for a later date can get a rebooking deal that includes a future cruise credit along with a $300 or $600 onboard credit, as was the case with pauses in the past. However, travelers also have the option to get a complete reimbursement.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said in the announcement, “During this unprecedented pause in our business, we have continued to assess the operating environment and confer with public health, government and industry officials.”