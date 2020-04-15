The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Here’s a roundup of some coronavirus-related refunds that automobile associations and universities are offering.

Insurance Premiums

Members of AAA who have their vehicles insured via the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club and its affiliate insurers will get a total of $125 million in premium reimbursements, AAA Texas said in an announcement. Each policyholder with insurance in place between March 16 and May 15 will get a 20 percent reimbursement check. Members don’t have to do take any measures to get the funds.

“We recognize the extreme financial toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on AAA members across the country. It has impacted many of our members’ livelihoods and changed their routines,” President and Chief Executive Officer John Boyle said in the announcement. “This is one important way we have been working to help AAA members.”

AAA Texas said in the announcement that the refund effort is “due to reduced driving and claims because of stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders and recommendations.”

University Room, Board and Parking

San Diego State University (SDSU) will reportedly offer over $24 million in refunds for dining plans, housing and parking permits, The Daily Aztec reported. Cory Marshall, a campus representative, said in an email to the news outlet, “Given the shortened residential experience, and with the greatest concern for students and their families impacted by COVID-19 disruptions, SDSU opted to provide students with prorated refunds for housing, meal plans and parking.”

SDSU forecasts that $19.1 million will be given back to students in refunds for housing, $125,000 for parking permits and $5.2 million for dining plans. Students were told about the reimbursement options last month. Marshall said per the report that the refund totals were a forecast and “the dollar amounts are subject to change pending final accounting.”