As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want compensation for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Music festivals, in one case, are offering attendees the option to request refunds or use this year’s passes for next year.

Coachella and Stagecoach 2020, in one case, will not occur during their rescheduled date in the fall, and this year’s passes will be accepted next year, according to an statement posted on Coachella’s Twitter account. However, the statement noted that those who have passes will receive instructions by early next week on how to ask for a reimbursement or a rollover to 2021.

“A year without Coachella and Stagecoach is hard for us to comprehend, but we have every intention of returning in 2021,” the statement read.

The statement said the first weekend of Coachella will occur April 9-11 next year, while the second weekend will occur April 16-18. Additionally, it noted that Stagecoach is scheduled to take place April 23-25.

“We look forward to sharing our new lineups and more information,” the statement noted. “We can’t wait to be together in the desert again when it is safe.”