Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Coachella To Offer Reimbursements, Rollovers For Passholders

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Coronavirus Refunds: Coachella To Offer Reimbursements, Roll Overs For Passholders

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want compensation for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Music festivals, in one case, are offering attendees the option to request refunds or use this year’s passes for next year.

Coachella and Stagecoach 2020, in one case, will not occur during their rescheduled date in the fall, and this year’s passes will be accepted next year, according to an statement posted on Coachella’s Twitter account. However, the statement noted that those who have passes will receive instructions by early next week on how to ask for a reimbursement or a rollover to 2021.

“A year without Coachella and Stagecoach is hard for us to comprehend, but we have every intention of returning in 2021,” the statement read.

The statement said the first weekend of Coachella will occur April 9-11 next year, while the second weekend will occur April 16-18. Additionally, it noted that Stagecoach is scheduled to take place April 23-25.

“We look forward to sharing our new lineups and more information,” the statement noted. “We can’t wait to be together in the desert again when it is safe.”

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

5.4K
B2B Payments

Corporates Explore The Path Of Least Resistance To AP Automation

Citi First To Enable Mastercard's Click To Pay
4.7K
eCommerce

Exclusive: Citi Enables Mastercard’s Click to Pay At Checkout For Cardholders

3.9K
Gig Economy

New Report: Payments, Transparency Build Trust In The Gig Economy

3.6K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions’ Bid To Bridge The Challenger Bank Perception-vs.-Reality Gap

uber-eats-delivery-hub-cloud-kitchen
3.1K
Delivery

Uber Eats Gets Out Of The Ghost Kitchen

2.9K
Digital-First Banking

Entersekt: The COVID-Led Future Of Digital Banking

2.9K
Real Estate

Is Data Aggregation The Key To Banking’s Future?

2.8K
Economy

Tough Times in Consumer Credit Could Push Some Americans to Nontraditional Lenders

Credorax, Samsung Team For Open Banking Offering
2.6K
B2B Payments

Credorax, Samsung To Introduce Blockchain-Based Open Banking

2.6K
Intelligence of Things

Tencent Plans Smart City The Size Of Midtown Manhattan

2.5K
Authentication

New Report: Home Closings Go Digital With Remote Online Notary Services

Vroom Shifts IPO Into High Gear
2.4K
IPO

Vroom Shifts IPO Into High Gear; Looks To Raise $467.5M

Retail Predictions Spur Alternative Scenarios
2.3K
Retail

Retail ‘Armageddon’ Predictions Spur Alternative Scenarios

Omnichannel No Longer An Option For Retail
2.3K
Retail

Blackhawk CEO: How Digital Payments Will Drive New Retail Engagement Models – And Economics

Why Mobile Scanning Is Likely Future Of Retail
2.3K
Retail

Scandit: The Future Of Retail Will Include Mobile Scanning