Dead & Company, which features three former Grateful Dead members and John Mayer, has called off its tour to allow its fans to get reimbursed, Syracuse.com reported. The band, as noted by the report, was set to perform this summer in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The band said in a statement, in part, “The well-being and safety of our Deadhead community, venue staff and the band’s touring family is of the utmost importance. We also want to get refunds back to our fans while so many are hurting economically. All tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase.”

The report noted that tickets were sold via Live Nation, a company had reportedly modified its policies to only providing refunds if events are called off from one that is “postponed, rescheduled or canceled.”

In the United Kingdom, Admiral will provide partial reimbursements to its auto insurance clients, with many drivers confined to their residences due to the coronavirus pandemic, Business Matters reported.

Admiral Chief Executive Cristina Nestares said per the report, “We want to give the money we would have used to pay claims back to our loyal customers in this difficult time. We have also already reflected this change in driving behaviour in our pricing for customers and will continue to do so.”

The auto insurer said it would give back £110m to holders of its policies, with the reimbursement credited automatically to clients by May’s conclusion. The insurance company has also pledged an additional £80m, primarily to cut prices. The largest reductions would reportedly benefit clients who are renewing who have premiums that are higher than average like younger drivers.

In addition, the company has been providing payment holidays to struggling customers, but deferred payments need to be repaid prior to the end of the policy term. Beyond Admiral, U.K. insurers the AA, Aviva and Axa have also provided clients with payment holidays depending on individual situations.