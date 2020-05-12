The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Sports teams are offering their fans the opportunity to ask for reimbursements.

The New York Knicks, in one case, told those who have season tickets in an email that they could receive a complete reimbursement on the eight delayed contests in the regular season, the New York Post reported. Alternatively, fans could opt for a rollover for the season to come with the added incentive of a gift.

Fans who choose the rollover would get an MSG Store credit, a food and beverage credit, or an RJ Barrett jersey. The letter read, according to the report, “As a season-ticket member, we would like to offer you the option to receive a refund on the 2019-20 postponed game if you so choose.”

The league has not taken away the possibility that some regular season games would be played prior to the playoffs, while the commissioner noted in a Friday player conference call that he might not come up with a restart plan until next month.

The Knicks had eight home season games left at the time the season was suspended, while the Garden finale had been scheduled for the middle of April.