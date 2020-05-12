Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Knicks Provide Refund, Rollover Options To Fans

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Basketball

The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Sports teams are offering their fans the opportunity to ask for reimbursements.

The New York Knicks, in one case, told those who have season tickets in an email that they could receive a complete reimbursement on the eight delayed contests in the regular season, the New York Post reported. Alternatively, fans could opt for a rollover for the season to come with the added incentive of a gift.

Fans who choose the rollover would get an MSG Store credit, a food and beverage credit, or an RJ Barrett jersey. The letter read, according to the report, “As a season-ticket member, we would like to offer you the option to receive a refund on the 2019-20 postponed game if you so choose.”

The league has not taken away the possibility that some regular season games would be played prior to the playoffs, while the commissioner noted in a Friday player conference call that he might not come up with a restart plan until next month.

The Knicks had eight home season games left at the time the season was suspended, while the Garden finale had been scheduled for the middle of April.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus
3.5K
Economy

Mnuchin: Not Reopening Risks Irreversible Economic Damage

Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans
3.2K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Gets Interim Approval For $675M In DIP Loans

CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing
3.1K
Biometrics

CLEAR Biometric ID Launches COVID Screening For Businesses

General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news
2.8K
Investments

Private Equity Co. Eyes Investing In India’s Jio Platforms

Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments
2.7K
Payment Methods

Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments

federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news
2.7K
Economy

Blackrock, Pimco Tapped By Fed To Help Invest Relief Funds

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sheds $20 Billion Off Market Cap; Gibralter-Based FinTech Launches Tokenized Securities Platform

Paycheck Protection Program loan application Paycheck Protection Program loan application
2.5K
Loans

Confusion Reigns As PPP Loan ‘Guidance’ Grows, Deadlines Loom

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites
2.5K
Retail

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites

money money
2.4K
Disbursements

PPP, SBA Disbursements Seek Faster Routes

India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B
2.4K
B2B Payments

India’s Tata Capital Introduces App For Commercial Loan Clients

SMS message SMS message
2.4K
Retail

Text Appeal: SMS Helps Retailers Connect During Pandemic

Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon
2.4K
Retail

Amazon Who? Independent Booksellers Find New Allies

social commerce smartphone social commerce smartphone
2.4K
Retail

Pandemic Accelerates Social Commerce; Gives Brands New Selling Option

homebuying selling homebuying selling
2.3K
Real Estate

HomeLight CEO: Using Tech To Transform Real Estate Sales In The Age Of Social Distancing