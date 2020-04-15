The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things that they paid for but aren’t able to use. Here’s a roundup of some coronavirus-related refunds that vendors are offering — or consumers are demanding.

Ticketmaster has changed the phrasing of its refund policy for events to be held at a later time, and customers are dissatisfied with the reported update, according to USA Today.

A page on the ticketing company’s website reportedly said in the past that refunds “are available if your event is postponed, rescheduled or canceled.” The page has now reportedly been revised to indicate that refunds “are available if your event is canceled.”

The firm said per the outlet that its postponed events policy has been constant, although its phrasing was revamped for clearness. It also noted that organizers have always made the refund policy for postponed gatherings. The news comes as many of those who have tickets are looking for reimbursements for sports and music events, among other happenings, with large events called off or delayed throughout the country because of the coronavirus’s proliferation.

Insurance Premiums

MAPFRE Insurance unveiled its Staying Home Refund program that will give back 15 percent of the premium in April and May to Massachusetts voluntary personal vehicle policyholders, according to an announcement.

Most holders of policies will get a roughly $40 credit, and the company said a similar credit would be given to its personal auto policyholders in other states for the same time frame. The company is also providing “flexible payment options” and the program is “subject to regulatory approval.”

MAPFRE USA President and CEO Alfredo Castelo said in an announcement, “We understand that our policyholders are facing a number of challenges, as we all focus on the health and safety of our loved ones. We know that many of them are driving less as they stay at home during this time, and our program recognizes this change in driving behavior. We are committed to being there for our customers, so they can focus on what is most important to them.”

Room, Board, Fees

The University of New Hampshire will give back half of the housing costs, required charges and meal plan fees following the closure of campus for the spring because of the coronavirus, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported. Refunds have also been made to student accounts at the University of New Hampshire in Manchester, with the inclusion of half of some charges.