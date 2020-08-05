Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Wake Forest Athletics To Provide Options For Season Ticket Holders

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, consumers in many cases might want refunds on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Universities are offering season ticket options multiple options for the payments they’ve already made.

Wake Forest University Athletics will provide those who have season tickets and aren’t seeking to go to games at Truist Field with the choice of a reimbursement, rollover or donation, according to a statement. Season ticket holders can ask for a complete reimbursement on season ticket purchases, use their season ticket purchases toward next year’s season, or make a contribution of their season ticket purchases to the Athletics Scholarship Fund.

The school said it is moving to just single-game tickets for this year and a “more touchless environment with mobile ticketing,” according to the statement

Director of Athletics John Currie said in the statement, “Health and safety, not only of our student-athletes but to all who attend Wake Forest athletic events, is our No. 1 priority.”

