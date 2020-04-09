Coronavirus

Data: US Households Paying Rent Dropped 12 Percent From March

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
deliquent payments, economy

The percentage of U.S. citizens who paid rent this month was down 12 points, from 82 percent in March to 69 now, as a result of the economic disruption from the coronavirus, according to a housing survey released Wednesday (April 8).

The numbers, from a survey by the National Multifamily Housing Council, are a sign of just how American life will be changing in the coming months due to mass job losses and shutdowns because of the virus.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in significant health and financial challenges for apartment residents and multifamily owners, operators and employees in communities across the country,” said NMHC President Doug Bibby in a statement. The NMHC Rent Payment Tracker reflects data from 13.4 million units across the United States.

While there was no geographical breakdown for the numbers, the NMHC noted that areas like Las Vegas and Orlando, which heavily depend on tourism, were suffering worst because of the breakdown of those industries.

David Schwartz, NMHC chairman and chief executive of Chicago-based property company Waterton, which has a $6.5bn multifamily portfolio spread across 15 states, told the Financial Times the situation was staggering in its magnitude, and said the problems would spread across every status of homeownership. He said those who have high vacancies would struggle to fill them, and those with high leverage would have trouble servicing it.

Multifamily housing, which can encompass everything from high-end private equity firms to smaller clusters of family-owned complexes, has been popular lately as a way to offset the housing shortage in the U.S. But the usual wisdom that these complexes can survive downturns has been tested by the rapid speed of the virus’ spread.

In related news, the number of people asking for more time to pay mortgages has also gone up sharply.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets
14.1K
Mobile Wallets

New Data: 95 Pct. Of Consumers Don’t Use Mobile Wallets For In-Store Purchases

visa-fraud-covid-secret-service visa-fraud-covid-secret-service
11.2K
Fraud Prevention

How Visa And The US Secret Service Are Flattening The COVID-19 Fraud Curve

How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19 How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19
8.2K
Coronavirus

ClassPass CEO: The Feds Need To Flex Their Muscles To Help The Fitness Industry

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
6.8K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

How Financial Services Weather COVID-19 How Financial Services Weather COVID-19
5.2K
Coronavirus

Banks Tap Resilience To Weather The COVID-19 Storm

wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans
5.1K
Loans

Wells Fargo To Cap SMB Bailout Loans at $10 Billion

Foursquare Foursquare
4.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy
4.5K
Coronavirus

New Data: Why COVID-19 Will Be The Connected Economy’s Inflection Point

apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri
4.4K
Apple

Apple Buys AI Voice Assistant Startup To Make Siri Smarter

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.3K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers
4.1K
B2B Payments

UK Urges Higher Government P-Card Limits To Support Suppliers

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
4.1K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

amazon-coronavirus-delivery amazon-coronavirus-delivery
3.7K
Amazon

Is Amazon Missing Its Time To Shine?

Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag
3.6K
B2B Payments

Mastercard’s Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag

Trulioo digital identity Trulioo digital identity
3.5K
Digital Identity

When Digital First Became Digital Only — And What It Means For Digital Identity