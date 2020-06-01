Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Disney World Provides Reimbursement, Extension Options

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Disney World Provides Reimbursement, Extensions

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Entertainment companies, in one case, are offering reimbursements for annual theme park passes.

Walt Disney World is providing annual passholders with reimbursements or extensions, according to a company announcement. For passholders who have paid in full, the park said active theme park and water park passes will be lengthened for the number of days the parks are shuttered. As another option, passholders who made full payments can elect to get partial reimbursements for the duration of the closures.

For annual passholders on the monthly payment plan, Disney World said it automatically halted monthly payments on April 5 and will continue to waive those payments during the closures. It also said it would “retroactively” reimburse payments made from March 14 to April 4, and that payments would start again on the “regularly scheduled payment dates” when the parks reopen.

As another option, passholders on a monthly payment program can decide to have their payments delayed beginning with those due on April 5 through the end of the closure. Delayed payments will be collected in the months after the conclusion of the scheduled payment term, and the pass will be lengthened by the number of days the parks are shuttered.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Goldman Takes Bitcoin To Task Goldman Takes Bitcoin To Task
3.9K
Cryptocurrency

Goldman Takes Bitcoin To Task

2.6K
VISA

Visa’s Kevin Phalen: Moving B2B Payments From Acceleration To Execution

United Airlines United Airlines
2.6K
Economy

United Airlines Announces Executive Staff Cuts

2.5K
Next-Gen Debit

MoneyLion: Navigating Customers’ New Financial Realities

BitClave Settles SEC Charges By Agreeing To Return ICO Proceeds BitClave Settles SEC Charges By Agreeing To Return ICO Proceeds
2.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: BitClave Settles SEC Charges By Agreeing To Return ICO Proceeds; Authentication Startup Magic Notches $4M In Funding

2.3K
Payments Innovation

The Future Of Payments Beyond The Pandemic

Wells Fargo Wells Fargo
2.1K
Bank Regulation

Wells Fargo Announces New Risk Management Hires And Strategy

Savings Surge With Negative Effects For SMBs Savings Surge With Negative Effects For SMBs
1.9K
SMBs

US Savings Rate Soars As Consumer Spending Sinks – A Bad Sign For SMBs

Summer 2020’s New Winning Accessory Summer 2020’s New Winning Accessory
1.9K
Retail

Summer 2020’s New Winning Accessory

1.8K
Payments Innovation

The Rise Of Card-On-File Commerce

1.8K
Digital Payments

WSFS Bank: Plain Vanilla Digital Banking Won’t Cut It Any More

Golden Knights To Reimburse Fans Golden Knights To Reimburse Fans
1.7K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Golden Knights To Reimburse Fans

Sennder Raises $70M For Digital Freight Tech Sennder Raises $70M For Digital Freight Tech
1.6K
Amazon Investments

Freight-Forwarder Beacon Now Counts Amazon’s Bezos As Investor

Uber-works-gig-workers Uber-works-gig-workers
1.5K
Acquiring

Uber Cleared To Buy Online Grocer Cornershop

zoom, video, conferencing, coronavirus, pandemic, security zoom, video, conferencing, coronavirus, pandemic, security
1.5K
Security & Fraud

Zoom To Strengthen Security For Its Paid Users