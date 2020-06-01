Disney World Provides Reimbursement, Extensions

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Entertainment companies, in one case, are offering reimbursements for annual theme park passes.

Walt Disney World is providing annual passholders with reimbursements or extensions, according to a company announcement. For passholders who have paid in full, the park said active theme park and water park passes will be lengthened for the number of days the parks are shuttered. As another option, passholders who made full payments can elect to get partial reimbursements for the duration of the closures.

For annual passholders on the monthly payment plan, Disney World said it automatically halted monthly payments on April 5 and will continue to waive those payments during the closures. It also said it would “retroactively” reimburse payments made from March 14 to April 4, and that payments would start again on the “regularly scheduled payment dates” when the parks reopen.

As another option, passholders on a monthly payment program can decide to have their payments delayed beginning with those due on April 5 through the end of the closure. Delayed payments will be collected in the months after the conclusion of the scheduled payment term, and the pass will be lengthened by the number of days the parks are shuttered.