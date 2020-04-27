Coronavirus

IRS Updates Web Tool For Easier Stimulus Checks

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
The IRS has updated its 'Get My Payment' service.

Those who had trouble utilizing the IRS’ “Get My Payment” web tool to access their personal stimulus funds may now find it easier to use after updates were made, per reports.

The organization said it has made significant changes to the site, which has come under fire when people weren’t able to track their stimulus checks.

According to the IRS, the updates will make it easier for individuals to add direct deposit information and check the status of their funds. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig urged those who had trouble before to try again. He noted that those who input their direct deposit information are likely to get their money faster. However, they must add direct deposit info before the payment is scheduled, as the site can’t update it once the payment is sent out.

In addition, a Spanish-language version of the site is expected to be ready in a couple of weeks.

The stimulus money, a significant part of the CARES Act from March, allotted $1,200 for every individual, $2,400 per couple and $500 per child. The common way for people to access the money was by their 2018 or 2019 tax return information, which allowed the government to send the money automatically to the account on file. For non-filers, the IRS has created a separate place for them to enter their information.

Those who didn’t have bank accounts were sent paper checks in the mail, which are going out in waves. The most recent batch should be going out sometime this week.

In addition, benefits for those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Assistance will be sent out soon. Payments to Social Security and Railroad Retirement beneficiaries will start going out this week, the IRS said.

