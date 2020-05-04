Data from Google shows that residents of countries like Brazil, Japan and Singapore stayed home in April as the coronavirus hit them, worried and trying to stay healthy, while the U.S. and Australia broke lockdown rules, fatigued by the long time spent indoors.

The data, taken from aggregated cell phone patterns, seemed to show disobedience with lockdown orders issued in March, but more compliance with those from April.

In the U.S., experts have cautioned against returning to public life too quickly, but residents don’t seem to be taking that advice. Experts thought some kind of fatigue or resistance to the lockdown would be inevitable, and as the weather got warmer and protests cropped up in various states, that did prove to be the case.

Google’s data showed activity traveling to workplaces down only 48 percent last weekend as opposed to 53 percent on April 10, with the increase primarily led by southern and Midwestern states.

For recreation and retail sites, the travel was only down 42 percent from normal by late April, as opposed to 63 percent at the beginning of the pandemic.

In Australia, travel dropped 80 percent as the pandemic escalated, but by late April as the rates of new cases slowed, the rates of travel began to creep back to normal.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, an outbreak in early April in migrant worker dormitories led to further lockdowns even after the country seemed to have contained the virus through contact tracing and surveillance.

As such, Singapore went into further lockdowns in mid- to late April, with travel falling about 70 percent last week for both retail and workplace-related travel.

In Brazil, the virus began popping up in tony neighborhoods and then moved to more low-income favelas. Though workplace visits began creeping up, declines in travel to recreational types of places remained low through the end of April.

In Japan, the state of lockdown enacted April 7 has held on, and cases have begun tapering off in recent weeks.

Meanwhile in China, where the virus was first reported in late 2019, the lockdowns have begun to ease, although spending still isn’t as strong as it once was.