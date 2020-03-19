Coronavirus

Silicon Valley Investments Temporarily On Hold Amid Coronavirus

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Skip to main contentSkip to toolbar Dashboard Posts All Posts Add New Categories Tags Media Library Add New Pages All Pages Add New Comments 747 archives All archives Add New elders All elders Add New Episodes All Episodes Add New Categories Playlists All Playlists Add New Score Cards All Score Cards Add New Categories Tags Studies All Studies Add New Categories Tags Trackers All Trackers Add New Categories Tags Contact Contact Forms Add New Plugins Installed Plugins Editor Profile Tools WPBakery Page Builder About Grid Builder AMP Settings Design Extensions Free vs Pro Fix AMP Errors Plugins Manager Send Feedback Import / Export MetaSlider MetaSlider Add-ons Collapse menu About WordPress PYMNTS.com 747747 comments awaiting moderation New Howdy, Jay Polansky Log Out Help Screen Options Add New Post Enter title here Permalink: https://www.pymnts.com/news/2020/private-equity-v…-due-to-covid-19/ ‎Edit Backend EditorFrontend Editor Add Media Add slider YouTube Pods ShortcodePods ShortcodeVisualText Paragraph Word count: 321 Draft saved at 3:29:11 pm. Toggle panel: Apple News Apple News Toggle panel: Publish Publish Preview (opens in a new window) Status: Draft Edit Edit status Visibility: Public Edit Edit visibility Publish immediately Edit Edit date and time Move to Trash Toggle panel: Post Template Post Template Toggle panel: Format Format Post Formats Standard Gallery Video Audio Toggle panel: Categories Categories All Categories Most Used 100 Innovations Accounts Payable Accounts Receivable Active Study Active Tracker Aggregators Alexa Alexa Voice Challenge Alternative Credit Amazon Amazon Acquisitions Amazon Commerce Amazon Delivery Amazon Entertainment Amazon Innovations Amazon Investments Amazon Loyalty Amazon Payments Amazon Technology AML ANTITRUST API Apple Apple Pay April Fools 2019 Authentication Automated Retail Bank Regulation Big Data Blockchain Bitcoin Breach Round Up Brexit Business Business Wire Buy Now Pay Later call center commerce Cash CES Chatbots Chatbots And Commerce Checkout Conversion Commentary Commerce Commerce Connected Company Profile BlueSnap Company Spotlight CA Technologies Creditcall CSI Discover Entrust Datacard EVO Payments International Monitise Oberthur Technologies PayAnywhere ROAM TSYS VantageScore Vantiv Verifone Consumer Finance Consumer Insights Boomers vs. Millennials Coronavirus credit union study credit union tracker Credit Unions Cryptocurrency Daily Data Dive DAILY2CNTS Data Data Dive Data Drivers Debt Digital Identity Digital Onboarding Digital Payments Digital-First Banking Disbursements Earnings Economy Ecosystems Events Other Industry Events PYMNTS Events The Innovation Project Every Day App Slides Exclusive Series Breakthrough Series CEO Series Developer Lab Series Executive Insights Monday Meetup Omnichannel Series Playmakers Predictive Analytics Series QSR & Mobile Regulation Series Security Series Tracker Series Executive Bio BlueSnap Facebook financial apps Financial Inclusion Fraud Attack Fraud Prevention Gas Station Retail Gig Economy Global Citizen Google Healthcare Identity theft In Depth Controversial Cool Hmmm New infographics Innovation Intelligence of Things Internet of Things January Legal Loans Market Conditions Marketplace Lending Platform Markets Mastercard Matchmakers Media Center Podcast Mobile Mobile Applications Mobile Order Ahead Mobile Score Mobile Wallets Money 20/20 MPOS Tracker News News Acquiring Alternative Finances Analytics Android Pay Artificial Intelligence B2B Payments Banking Biometrics Bitcoin Blockchain / Distributed Ledger CFPB Consumer Authentication Cross Border Commerce Cross-border Payments Delivery Digital Banking eCommerce EMV Faster Payments Financial Inclusion Fintech Investments International Europe Global Payments Latin America South Asia South East Asia Investments IPO Loyalty & Rewards Merchant Innovation Mobile Commerce Mobile Payments Omnicommerce Partnerships / Acquisitions Payment Methods Payments Innovation Point of Sale POS Innovation Regulation Retail data enablers Ridesharing Risk Management Security & Fraud Social Commerce Warby of X Wearables Next-Gen AP Automation Next-Gen Debit Next-Gen Payments Next-Gen Sales Tax NFC Opinion David S. Evans Karen Webster Pymnts Contributors Order To Cash Payments As A Service Personal Finance Personal Loans Personnel Platform Payments Podcasts Politics Post-Election Power Moves Prepaid Processor Acquisition profile Amazon Profile Apple Profile Walmart Profile PYMNTS 11 PYMNTS Topic TBD Real Estate Regulation Roundup Report Restaurant innovation Restaurant Roundup ResTech Roll Call Safety and Security self service retail Sizzle/Fizzle Smarter Payments SMBs Spend Management Startup Check-In Startup DNA Startup Roundup Startups Statistics Stock Index Subscription Commerce Subscriptions Taxes Tech Center The Weekender Today In Data Travel Payments uber of x Unattended Retail Unicorn Tracker Vending Machines VISA Voice Activation Walmart Walmart Amazon whole paycheck Webinar Archives Webinars weekend wrap weird commerce What's Hot What's Trending Whatever Happened To... whats Whitepaper Cash is King Consumer Payments Featured Stories Featured Stories The Durbin Amendment Briefing Room + Add New Category Toggle panel: Tags Tags Add New Tag Separate tags with commas Remove term: Venture Capital Venture CapitalRemove term: Private Equity Private EquityRemove term: Propel Ventures Propel VenturesRemove term: Ryan Gilbert Ryan GilbertRemove term: Pitchbook PitchbookRemove term: Nizar Tarhuni Nizar Tarhuni Choose from the most used tags Toggle panel: Featured Image Show/Hide Featured Image Show/Hide Select to show or hide the featured image from automatically displaying in this post. Toggle panel: Google News Google News Toggle panel: Featured Image Featured Image Set featured image Toggle panel: XML Sitemap XML Sitemap Toggle panel: Show AMP for Current Page? Show AMP for Current Page? Show Hide Toggle panel: Video/Audio Embed Video/Audio Embed Toggle panel: Schema Pro Schema Pro Toggle panel: All in One SEO Pack Pro All in One SEO Pack Pro Main SettingsSocial Settings Help Support Forum Preview Snippet Silicon Valley Deals On Hold Amid COVID-19 | PYMNTS.com https://www.pymnts.com/?p=796044 News: A number of Silicon Valley deals have reportedly been temporarily halted with a lack of certainty surrounding COVID-19. Title characters. Most search engines use a maximum of 60 chars for the title. Description characters. Most search engines use a maximum of 160 chars for the description. Keywords (comma separated) Custom Canonical URL NOINDEX this page/post NOFOLLOW this page/post Disable on this page/post Toggle panel: Author Author Author Toggle panel: Featured Image Caption Featured Image Caption Add a caption and/or photo credit information for the featured image. Toggle panel: Featured Headline Featured Headline Toggle panel: Amazon Polly Amazon Polly Toggle panel: AMP Page Builder AMP Page Builder Start the AMP Page Builder Toggle panel: Custom AMP Editor Custom AMP Editor Use This Content as AMP Content If you want to add some special tags, then please use normal HTML into this area, it will automatically convert them into AMP compatible tags. Add Media Add slider YouTube Pods ShortcodePods ShortcodeVisualText Paragraph Copy The Content Toggle panel: Header and Footer Header and Footer Disable top injection Disable bottom injection Thank you for creating with WordPress. Version 4.9.8 Term added. Close media panel Featured Image Upload FilesMedia LibraryExpand Details Filter by typeFilter by dateSearch Media Deselect ATTACHMENT DETAILS silicon-valley-investments-coronavirus-news.jpg March 19, 202042 KB 1000 × 667 Edit Image Delete Permanently URLTitleCaptionAlt TextDescriptionSmush 19 images reduced by 485.7 KB ( 52.9% ) Image Size: 42.5 KB View Stats Required fields are marked * Set featured image

Silicon Valley deals have reportedly been temporarily halted with a lack of certainty surrounding COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a report by CNBC.

Private deals are facing interruptions due to new economic risks, while “shelter in place” limitations are rendering it impossible to assess startups face-to-face in the same physical setting.

Large cities are in lockdown mode, with San Francisco and the greater Bay Area experiencing a “shelter in place” order. Meanwhile, New York City is believed to be headed toward the same move, while some global travel bans are still active. And, in the markets, the S&P 500 finished out Wednesday nearly 30 percent under a record it set in February.

Propel Ventures General Partner Ryan Gilbert said per the report, “I don’t see too many term sheets being issued in the next two to three weeks until there’s more clarity. It’s certainly drying up — people are worrying more about themselves and their families than they are about pitching VCs.”

Valuations in tech are based on expansion going forward. Investors might lose faith that high-growth paths can last as businesses encounter a recession risk and shops that are not vital stay shuttered.

Stocks of firms that are publicly listed are also plummeting, which is said to make it challenging to explain a high multiple on a private upstart of a like kind. Pitchbook Director of Research Nizar Tarhuni said per the report that investors are “placing greater emphasis on sustainable revenue growth and profitability, while telling portfolio companies to reduce their burn rates.”

The news comes as venture capital firm Sequoia Capital cautioned in an email to entrepreneurs that the coronavirus could possibly bring about a “prolonged” worldwide economic slowdown. Sequoia noted that the outbreak could fundamentally change the world’s business landscape.

The “Coronavirus: The Black Swan of 2020” editorial advised firms to begin considering saving cash, cutting the cost of items, and revamping sales forecasts.

——————————–

PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index 

Key subscription features like free shipping, real-time messaging and mobile optimization no longer pack the competitive punch they once did – now all three are offered by 90 percent of subscription commerce sites. So, when every plan looks the same, what does it take to separate the best from the rest? In the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS analyzes 187 leading eCommerce subscription sites across 10 verticals to learn the two features that now hold the keys to driving conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI
5.1K
Artificial Intelligence

Baidu: AI Exceeds Human Natural Language Comprehension And Open Source Could Make It Even Better

Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem
4.3K
Authentication

Could The Coronavirus Crisis Solve Digital IDs’ ‘Chicken and Egg’ Problem?

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies
4.0K
Retail

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies

Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants
4.0K
Coronavirus

Facebook Funds $100M In Grants For SMBs Hurt By Coronavirus

Innovating Payments The Open Source Way Innovating Payments The Open Source Way
3.9K
Payments Innovation

Red Hat: Innovating Payments The Open Source Way

Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking
3.5K
Financial Inclusion

Revolut Rolls Out Banking App For Kids

Why FIs Need To Focus On Better Banking Apps Why FIs Need To Focus On Better Banking Apps
3.5K
Digital Banking

Why Mobile Card Apps Must Be More Than ‘A Nice Little Tool’ For FIs

coronavirus worker grant coronavirus worker grant
3.4K
Coronavirus

Paper Checks, COVID-19 And The Flaw With Analog Relief Payments

contactless payment contactless payment
3.2K
Retail

What Sticks? Scoping Retail Behaviors In The Time Of Contagion

coronavirus, layoffs, reduced hours, unemployment coronavirus, layoffs, reduced hours, unemployment
3.1K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Triggers Job Losses, Reduced Hours

Apple/Disney: The Happiest Acquisition On Earth? Apple/Disney: The Happiest Acquisition On Earth?
3.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Apple/Disney: Is Apple About To Make The Happiest Acquisition On Earth?

Kenya Prioritizes M-Pesa Digital Money During Coronavirus Scare Kenya Prioritizes M-Pesa Digital Money During Coronavirus Scare
2.9K
Coronavirus

Kenya Prioritizes M-Pesa Digital Money During Coronavirus Scare

Some Automakers, Goldman Sachs Let Customers Skip March Loans, Credit Payments Some Automakers, Goldman Sachs Let Customers Skip March Loans, Credit Payments
2.9K
Coronavirus

Ford, Goldman Let Customers Skip March Loans, Credit Payments

WeWork, Shares, SoftBank, Coronavirus, $3B, SEC, Justice Department, News WeWork, Shares, SoftBank, Coronavirus, $3B, SEC, Justice Department, News
2.9K
Investments

SoftBank May Drop Plan To Buy $3B In WeWork Stock

Building Innovation For X-Border B2B Payments Building Innovation For X-Border B2B Payments
2.7K
B2B Payments

Innovating Cross Border B2B Payments: It Takes An Ecosystem