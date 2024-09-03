Artificial Intelligence Becomes Face of News in Venezuela Amid Journalist Arrests

In a country where journalists are increasingly under threat, Venezuela’s newest news anchors are turning heads — not just for their striking realism, but because they are AI, not human. Known as “El Pana” and “La Chama,” these AI-generated figures are now delivering news headlines across the nation, with their lifelike appearances and mannerisms making them nearly indistinguishable from real people.

According to Reuters, these virtual anchors are part of “Operation Retweet,” an initiative spearheaded by the Colombia-based organization Connectas. The project, led by director Carlos Huertas, aims to share news from a network of independent media outlets in Venezuela while safeguarding the journalists who continue to face mounting risks under the current government. “We decided to use artificial intelligence to be the ‘face’ of the information we’re publishing,” Huertas explained in an interview. This strategy is designed to mitigate the dangers that real journalists encounter, particularly as the government’s crackdown on the press intensifies.

Since mid-June, at least 10 journalists have been arrested, with eight still imprisoned on charges ranging from terrorism to inciting violence, as reported by Reporters Without Borders. Per Reuters, Huertas emphasized that the use of AI in this context is “a mix between technology and journalism,” allowing the project to bypass direct government repression, as there is no physical person to detain.

This innovative approach to news delivery comes at a time when Venezuela is embroiled in a fierce political battle following the disputed July 28 election. Both President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition have claimed victory, further escalating tensions in the already volatile country. Maduro, who has held power since 2013, is supported by the supreme court and the electoral authority, which has yet to release full vote counts due to what it claims was a cyber-attack. In contrast, the opposition has presented what it says are over 80% of vote tallies, showing a clear win for their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez.

International observers and several Western nations have raised concerns about the fairness of the election, urging full transparency. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s communications ministry has remained silent on the AI journalists initiative, not responding to requests for comment. Similarly, no officials have addressed inquiries from Reuters regarding the recent wave of journalist arrests.