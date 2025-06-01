Australian Regulator Probes REA Group Over Subscription Practices

Australia’s competition watchdog has launched a probe into REA Group, one of the nation’s leading online real estate platforms, amid concerns about competitive practices in the digital property listing market.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) confirmed on Thursday that it is seeking information regarding REA Group’s subscription services. The inquiry comes shortly after the company acknowledged receiving a formal request for details from the regulator earlier this week, according to Reuters.

REA Group, majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, disclosed that it had been contacted by the ACCC in relation to its business practices. News Corp holds a 61% ownership stake in the company, which operates real estate portals widely used by buyers, sellers, and agents across the country.

A spokesperson for the ACCC told Reuters in an emailed statement that the probe is designed “to ensure there is strong competition in the important real estate sector.” The spokesperson also emphasized that the investigation is in its preliminary phase and the commission has not yet reached any conclusions.

Per Reuters, the ACCC’s interest centers around how REA Group structures and offers its subscription packages, which are a key revenue stream for the platform. The commission’s involvement suggests a broader concern over whether such practices may hinder fair competition in Australia’s property listings industry.

Source: Reuters