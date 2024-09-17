Australia’s Push for Stricter Tech Laws Prompts Fiery Response from Elon Musk

Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), has sparked controversy by denouncing Australia’s proposed legislation aimed at regulating social media platforms, calling the government “fascists” in a recent online post. The proposed laws, which would give Australia’s media regulator greater power to hold tech companies accountable for harmful content, including disinformation and online scams, have triggered a heated debate.

Musk’s comments came in response to a bill introduced this week that could impose fines of up to 5% of a social media platform’s global revenue if they fail to comply with the new regulations. The bill has not yet been passed but is part of Australia’s broader efforts to tighten tech regulation, a move that has placed the country at odds with major global tech firms. According to the Financial Times, the legislation would significantly expand the regulatory powers of the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to ensure online safety.

The proposed laws have drawn sharp reactions from Australian politicians. Stephen Jones, Australia’s finance minister, rebuked Musk’s remarks, describing them as “crackpot stuff” and emphasizing that the regulation is about protecting the nation’s sovereignty. Bill Shorten, former leader of the Labor Party and a senior cabinet minister, was even more scathing. “Elon Musk’s had more positions on free speech than the Kama Sutra,” Shorten told Australian radio, accusing the billionaire of using free speech rhetoric only when it aligns with his business interests.

This is not the first time Musk has clashed with Australian authorities over technology regulation. In May, he criticized the country’s eSafety Commissioner for “censorship” after the agency took X to court, seeking to force the removal of graphic content linked to a stabbing incident in Sydney. While the court ultimately ruled in favor of X, Musk’s outbursts underscore a growing tension between the social media mogul and governments globally over the regulation of online platforms.

According to Financial Times, Australia has been leading global efforts to regulate big tech, introducing a range of measures aimed at curbing the power of social media giants. This includes recent moves to enforce a minimum age for social media users to combat screen addiction among young people. The government is also expected to implement a suite of new laws aimed at regulating how personal data is used by artificial intelligence, reflecting its commitment to stricter tech governance.

In a further sign of Australia’s resolve, the government introduced new data privacy laws this week targeting “doxxing”—the practice of publicly sharing private information online without consent. Those found guilty could face up to seven years in jail, signaling the severity with which the country is tackling online harassment. These data privacy measures, along with the broader regulatory push, have been described by experts as giving Australia’s tech regulation “more teeth,” according to Monique Azzopardi, a lawyer at Clayton Utz, as cited by the Financial Times.

Australia’s efforts to regulate the tech industry are also being closely watched on the global stage. Earlier this year, the government threatened to take action against Meta after the tech giant indicated it might withdraw from a pioneering deal that requires platforms to compensate news outlets for linking to their stories.

Source: Financial Times