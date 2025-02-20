Aviv Nevo Rejoins Cornerstone Research as Expert in Antitrust and Competition Policy

Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting services, has announced that economist Aviv Nevo has rejoined its expert network. Nevo, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, is recognized for his expertise in antitrust and competition policy.

According to a statement from Cornerstone Research, Nevo recently completed a tenure as Director of the Bureau of Economics at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a role he held from January 2023 to December 2024. During this period, he played a key role in shaping the agency’s approach to merger review through the development and early implementation of the 2023 Merger Guidelines.

Per a statement, Nevo’s background also includes serving as Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Economic Analysis at the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ). His work in both regulatory agencies has positioned him as an authority in antitrust economics.

Commenting on Nevo’s return, Rahul Guha, CEO of Cornerstone Research, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Aviv back to Cornerstone Research following his leadership service at the FTC.” He further emphasized Nevo’s expertise in industrial organization, marketing, and econometrics, highlighting his ability to provide insights into major merger transactions and antitrust litigation.

Nevo’s career includes testifying as an expert in high-profile cases. According to a statement, he has provided economic analysis for government agencies, merging parties, and third parties in major antitrust matters. Notably, he served as the U.S. government’s economic expert in the proposed $37 billion merger between Aetna and Humana, the $400 million acquisition of Drew Marine Group by Wilhelmsen Maritime Services, and the $360 million acquisition of Farelogix by Sabre Corporation.

In addition to advising merging parties in transactions such as Cigna/Express Scripts, Walt Disney/21st Century Fox, and Big Tex Trailers/American Trailer Works, Nevo has also played a key role in antitrust litigation. His testimony in FTC v. Qualcomm, where he defended Qualcomm against allegations of anticompetitive practices, contributed to the case’s recognition as Global Competition Review’s 2021 Behavioural Matter of the Year – Americas.

Reflecting on his return, Nevo expressed enthusiasm about rejoining Cornerstone Research. “I am delighted to reaffiliate with Cornerstone Research,” he said. He praised the firm’s commitment to high-quality support and noted his eagerness to contribute to critical antitrust and competition matters alongside the firm’s distinguished team.

Beyond his consulting and litigation work, Nevo holds a prestigious position at the University of Pennsylvania as a Penn Integrates Knowledge Professor. His academic appointments span the Department of Economics and the Wharton School’s Business Economics and Policy and Marketing Departments. He also leads the Wharton Competition and Policy Initiative. His contributions to the field have been widely recognized, including his inclusion in Global Competition Review’s inaugural list of the world’s most influential antitrust academics and honors from the American Antitrust Institute for outstanding economic analysis in litigation.

Source: Cornerstone Research