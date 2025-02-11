Ballard Spahr Expands Litigation Team with Addition of Antitrust Attorney in Seattle

Ballard Spahr has strengthened its litigation department and antitrust and competition group with the addition of Christopher Wyant as a partner, the firm announced on Monday. Wyant, an experienced attorney in antitrust litigation, brings knowledge in handling complex legal matters involving price-fixing and monopolization claims.

According to Bloomberg, Wyant has a history of representing defendants in multidistrict litigation related to price-fixing allegations, as well as direct-action plaintiffs and attorneys general. His expertise also extends to advising both plaintiffs and defendants in monopolization cases. Additionally, he provides strategic counsel to clients navigating government investigations and offers guidance on antitrust compliance.

Wyant joins Ballard Spahr from K&L Gates, where he built a strong reputation in the field of antitrust law. His move to Ballard Spahr underscores the firm’s commitment to bolstering its litigation capabilities and expanding its presence in the competitive legal market.

Source: Bloomberg