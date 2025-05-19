BCLP Strengthens Healthcare and Antitrust Litigation Practice

Global law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) has welcomed trial lawyer Justin Kingsolver as a partner in its Litigation & Investigations Department and the Antitrust, Competition & Trade Practice Group. Kingsolver will operate out of both the Phoenix and Washington, D.C. offices, according to a statement from the firm.

Kingsolver brings experience in commercial litigation, with a notable concentration in antitrust and healthcare law. He has advocated on behalf of major U.S. corporations in legal disputes involving billions of dollars, per a statement from BCLP. His recent work includes representing more than two dozen national health plans in a range of fraud and contract-related proceedings, where he played a role in securing nearly $800 million in judgments in just two arbitration cases.

In addition to high-stakes commercial litigation, Kingsolver has defended clients in broad-scale antitrust class actions initiated by private plaintiffs and government agencies alike. His background includes representing Humana in its challenge to the U.S. Department of Justice over a proposed merger with Aetna—then the largest contested merger to reach a final verdict.

BCLP highlighted Kingsolver’s skill set as aligning with its strategic litigation goals. “Justin’s track record in high-stakes litigation, particularly in the healthcare and antitrust arenas, reflects the caliber of strategic thinking our clients expect,” said Lee Marshall, the firm’s Global Practice Leader for Litigation and Investigations, in the official statement.

Read more: Monopsony Power in the Hospital Labor Market

Kingsolver’s litigation portfolio includes a range of civil claims beyond antitrust and healthcare, with experience in matters related to privacy, intellectual property, defamation, and business torts. Notably, he often takes a proactive approach, pursuing affirmative litigation on behalf of corporate clients and leveraging settlement opportunities to transform legal departments into sources of revenue.

Kingsolver is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and multiple federal and state courts, including those in Arizona, Illinois, and Washington, D.C., according to a statement from the firm.

Beyond his commercial work, Kingsolver is deeply involved in pro bono legal advocacy. He serves on the National Leadership Council of Lambda Legal and has worked on high-profile cases involving LGBTQ+ rights, asylum law, and voting rights. One of his recent efforts includes contributing to litigation challenging Iowa’s controversial education bill, where arguments he raised in an amicus brief were acknowledged by the Eighth Circuit.

Source: BCL Plaw