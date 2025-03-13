Belgian Authorities Detain Multiple Individuals Over Alleged Huawei Bribery in EU Parliament

Belgian prosecutors have taken several individuals into custody in connection with an alleged bribery scheme within the European Parliament, purportedly for the benefit of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. The authorities conducted extensive searches on Thursday as part of their investigation into suspected corruption.

According to Reuters, investigators searched 21 locations across Belgium and Portugal, uncovering evidence related to the case. In addition, a judge ordered the sealing of the offices of two parliamentary assistants, federal prosecutors confirmed. Authorities in Belgium emphasized that the corruption had allegedly been carried out “very discreetly” since 2021 under the guise of commercial lobbying. The purported scheme involved financial incentives and lavish gifts, including extravagant dining, travel expenses, and invitations to high-profile football matches, per Reuters.

Huawei responded to the allegations by stating that it takes the accusations seriously and will engage with authorities to gain a clear understanding of the situation. The company affirmed its strict compliance with legal and regulatory standards. “Huawei has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption or other wrongdoing, and we are committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations at all times,” the company stated.

Belgian prosecutors asserted that those detained are being questioned regarding corruption, forgery, and the use of falsified documents. While one suspect was arrested in France, authorities have not disclosed the identities of any individuals involved, nor have they provided information that could lead to their identification.

The European Parliament acknowledged receipt of a request from Belgian authorities for assistance in the investigation and stated that it would cooperate fully and swiftly, per Reuters.

Source: Reuters