Bird CEO: EU Regulations Hinder Innovation, Prompting Move Abroad

Amsterdam-based cloud communications company Bird, one of the Netherlands’ most notable tech startups, is set to relocate most of its operations outside of the EU. CEO Robert Vis attributed the decision to restrictive regulations and challenges in securing skilled technology workers, according to Reuters.

“We are mostly leaving Europe as it lacks the environment we need to innovate in an AI-first era of technology,” Vis told Reuters on Monday. He further expressed concerns that European regulations could impede technological advancement in an increasingly AI-driven global economy, per Reuters.

The company, formerly known as MessageBird, was founded in Amsterdam in 2011 and competes with U.S.-based Twilio in providing businesses with communication solutions across digital platforms such as messaging, email, and video applications. Bird has developed an AI-powered platform aimed at automating and optimizing business operations for enterprises, including major technology firms.

Vis first announced Bird’s plans to shift its operations abroad in a LinkedIn post over the weekend. Moving forward, Bird will focus its activities in New York, Singapore, and Dubai, rather than maintaining a central operational headquarters. Despite the transition, the company will retain an office in Lithuania, and for the time being, its tax base will remain in the Netherlands, according to Reuters.

The European Union recently implemented the world’s first comprehensive regulations on artificial intelligence, a move that has drawn criticism from the United States and concerns from some tech industry leaders about potential innovation barriers. Bird’s decision highlights broader tensions between regulatory frameworks and the fast-paced demands of AI development.

Financially, Bird has maintained stability, reporting a net profit of €17 million ($17.80 million) in 2023 on revenue of €555 million, as per its latest filing with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce.

Source: Reuters