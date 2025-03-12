Boies Schiller Flexner Expands in California

Boies Schiller Flexner (BSF) has expanded its California office by hiring Margaux Poueymirou as a partner in its San Francisco location. Poueymirou has experience in complex cases involving antitrust, intellectual property, and artificial intelligence (AI). Her work on the use of copyrighted materials to train generative AI models has given her insights into AI platform development.

According to a statement from BSF, Poueymirou’s expertise will bolster the firm’s ability to handle high-stakes litigation, particularly in the technology sector. Maxwell Pritt, head of BSF’s San Francisco office, praised her skills, saying, “We’ve known Margaux for several years and have seen her talent first-hand. She brings a trial lawyer’s mentality and tenacity to complex, high-stakes technology litigation.”

Poueymirou joins BSF from the Joseph Saveri Law Firm, where she played a role in AI copyright cases, representing software developers and authors. She also has experience in antitrust litigation, working on cases involving anticompetitive practices in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

In a statement, Poueymirou highlighted her interest in BSF’s diverse approach to litigation. “As AI continues to transform industries, both plaintiffs and defendants will need to navigate an evolving legal landscape,” she said. “AI-related litigation will shape the future of copyright law, while antitrust, privacy, and other issues will likely come to the forefront in the coming years.”

Poueymirou is also dedicated to public service, having previously served as the inaugural public interest fellow at the University of California, Irvine School of Law. She contributes to pro bono work, including drafting amicus briefs on gun regulation and advocating for compassionate release under the First Step Act.

Source: BSFLLP