Britain’s Ofcom to Outline Strict Guidelines for Tackling Illegal Online Content

Britain’s media regulator, Ofcom, announced on Thursday that it will outline its guidelines in December for social media companies to address illegal content on their platforms. According to Reuters, the platforms will be given three months to conduct risk assessments related to illegal content once the new regulations are published. Companies that fail to comply with these requirements may face severe penalties, including fines or even being blocked in the UK.

The move comes as part of the implementation of the government’s Online Safety Bill, which aims to create a safer digital environment, particularly for children. Ofcom Chief Executive Melanie Dawes emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “The time for talk is over.” From December, social media platforms will be legally obligated to take decisive action, setting the stage for a pivotal year in 2025 as the measures are enforced.

Dawes acknowledged that while some progress has already been made by tech companies, expectations for further improvements will be high. “We’ll be coming down hard on those who fall short,” she warned. Ofcom highlighted positive changes made by companies like Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and Snapchat, both of which have implemented measures to prevent children from being contacted by strangers online.

Britain’s new online safety framework, which became law in 2023, places a strong emphasis on protecting young users from harmful content and interactions. Should platforms fail to meet these legal obligations, they could face significant repercussions, including hefty fines or the restriction of their services within the UK.

As December approaches, social media companies will be under increasing pressure to ensure compliance with Ofcom’s forthcoming guidelines, as the country seeks to make the internet a safer space for its citizens.