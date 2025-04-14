Canadian Antitrust Watchdog Probes Express Scripts’ Business Practices

Canadian authorities have secured a court order compelling Express Scripts to turn over documents as part of a broader inquiry into potential violations of antitrust laws, per a statement issued by the Competition Bureau.

The federal agency is investigating whether the pharmacy benefits manager engaged in practices that restricted consumer choice by pressuring or incentivizing Canadians to fill prescriptions through its own network of mail-order pharmacies. Express Scripts currently operates four such facilities across Canada, with the exception of Quebec.

The Competition Bureau is also examining concerns that the company may have imposed financial burdens on independent retail pharmacies. Specifically, the regulator is looking into whether Express Scripts increased service fees or mandated expensive audits that may have negatively impacted those pharmacies, according to a statement released by the agency.

While the investigation is ongoing, officials emphasized that there has been no determination of wrongdoing at this stage. The inquiry is part of the Bureau’s broader mandate to ensure fair competition and protect Canadian consumers from potentially anti-competitive practices.

Source: Stat News