China Summons Delivery Giants Over Unfair Competition Concerns

China’s top market watchdog, alongside four other key government agencies, has jointly summoned major food delivery platforms in a renewed effort to tackle anti-competitive behavior and bolster protections for consumers, merchants, and delivery personnel.

According to a statement issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), the coordinated meeting brought together industry leaders including JD.com, Meituan, and Ele.me, which is backed by Alibaba. The authorities urged these companies to correct unfair business practices and realign their operations with national standards on competition and consumer rights.

Per the statement, the intervention follows intensified competition in the food delivery sector, notably spurred by JD’s recent foray into the on-demand delivery space. The e-commerce heavyweight has aggressively expanded its presence through extensive discount programs and the suspension of certain commission fees for participating merchants.

Regulators highlighted persistent issues within the industry’s competitive environment and emphasized the importance of adhering to China’s laws on e-commerce, anti-unfair competition, and food safety. Companies were reminded to reinforce internal compliance protocols and foster a business climate rooted in fairness and responsibility, according to the statement.

The authorities further stressed the need for platforms to safeguard the legal interests of all parties involved in the delivery ecosystem—especially gig economy workers and consumers—pointing to their essential roles in the sector’s sustainable growth.

Source: China Daily