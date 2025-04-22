Claus-Dieter Ehlermann, Key Figure in EU Antitrust Policy, Dies at 94

Claus-Dieter Ehlermann, a former top official at the European Commission and a major figure in the development of EU competition law, has died at the age of 94. Known for his decades-long influence on European legal and regulatory policy, Ehlermann helped modernize antitrust enforcement during a formative period for the European Union.

Per a statement released following his death, Ehlermann was recognized as a leading figure in European legal circles and a dedicated public servant who left a significant mark on the EU’s institutional and legal frameworks.

Ehlermann began his legal career in Germany as a clerk to Hans Kutscher, who would later become President of the Court of Justice of the European Communities. In the early 1960s, he joined the European Commission’s Legal Service, where he remained for nearly 30 years. He served as Director General from 1977 to 1987, a period during which he helped shape internal legal policy and institutional procedures. According to a statement, many of the practices still used in the Legal Service today, such as staff rotation, can be traced back to his time in office.

His most visible impact came during his time as Director-General of DG IV, now known as DG Competition, from 1990 to 1995. In that role, Ehlermann oversaw important changes in how the EU enforced its antitrust rules. He pushed for a more structured, transparent, and economics-based approach to competition policy — changes that would go on to shape the Commission’s enforcement model for years to come. Per a statement, this period is considered one of the defining moments of his career.

Ehlermann also held international roles, notably serving on the Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization between 1995 and 2001, including time as its Chairman. His work there connected European legal thinking with broader global trade norms.

In addition to his institutional work, Ehlermann spent years teaching and mentoring students as a professor at the European University Institute in Florence. He founded the EU Competition Law Workshop in 1996, a closed event that brought together policymakers, academics, and practitioners to discuss legal developments. According to a statement, his ability to convene senior officials and experts reflected the respect he had earned throughout his career.

Ehlermann’s work continues to influence the way the EU approaches competition enforcement, and his contributions remain part of the foundation on which today’s legal and regulatory systems in Europe are built.

