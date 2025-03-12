Compass Lexecon Welcomes Renowned Expert in Telecommunications and Antitrust

Economic consulting firm Compass Lexecon has announced that William Rogerson, the Charles E. and Emma H. Morrison Professor of Economics at Northwestern University, has joined the firm. According to a statement, Professor Rogerson is a distinguished expert in applied microeconomic theory, industrial organization, telecommunications, cost accounting, and defense procurement.

Professor Rogerson has a track record of involvement in media transactions before the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), including cases such as Comcast/NBCUniversal and News Corp./DirecTV. He has also been instrumental in various rulemaking proceedings. His experience extends to supervising the FCC’s economic analyses in significant mergers, such as the Comcast/Time Warner Cable, AT&T/DirecTV, and Charter Communications/Time Warner Cable transactions.

Additionally, Rogerson has provided economic expertise to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and the National Association of Attorneys General in a variety of antitrust cases. These cases have spanned industries including telecommunications, media, and defense.

Related: Renowned Economist Luís Cabral Joins Compass Lexecon

Professor Rogerson’s academic contributions are notable, having published on subjects such as vertical mergers in the video programming and distribution sector and the economic incentives behind broadband telecommunications regulation. He has held editorial roles, including serving as editor for Economic Inquiry and Defense and Peace Economics, as well as being a former member of the editorial boards of The Journal of Industrial Economics and Review of Accounting Studies.

In his academic career, Professor Rogerson has held leadership positions at Northwestern University, where he served two terms as chair of the Department of Economics. He currently holds several leadership roles, including research director of the Program on Antitrust Economics and Competition Policy at Northwestern’s Center on Law, Economics, and Business. He is also the director of the Kapnick Center for Business Institutions and co-director of the Center for the Study of Industrial Organization.

Compass Lexecon Chairman Daniel R. Fischel expressed his enthusiasm about Professor Rogerson’s affiliation, stating, “We are thrilled that Professor Rogerson has affiliated with us. His vast experience as an expert in major telecom mergers will be a tremendous asset to the firm.”

In response to the announcement, Professor Rogerson shared his excitement about joining the firm, adding, “I look forward to working with Compass Lexecon’s highly regarded economists to advise clients navigating competition issues.”

Source: Compass Lexecon