DOJ Antitrust Chief Champions ‘America First’ Approach to Market Competition

The head of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)’s antitrust division outlined a new vision for enforcing competition laws, framing it as a distinctly “America First” initiative aimed at curbing the need for corporate regulation, according to Reuters.

In her first public speech since assuming the role, Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater emphasized that robust antitrust enforcement serves as a critical safeguard for the free market and ultimately benefits consumers. Speaking at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, Slater asserted that “antitrust in the United States is law enforcement. It is not regulation,” per remarks prepared for her appearance and reported by Reuters.

Slater’s comments signal that the Trump administration remains committed to active antitrust enforcement, despite some expectations that President Trump’s approach might ease after the aggressive merger-blocking stance seen during President Joe Biden’s term. Critics had anticipated a rollback in efforts to rein in corporate consolidation, but Slater’s remarks indicate otherwise, according to Reuters.

Framing antitrust action as a cornerstone of conservative economic policy, Slater stated that enforcement efforts represent “America-first conservatives’ preferred approach to cure market ills.” By preventing industries from becoming overly consolidated, strong antitrust measures could reduce the need for heavy-handed regulation, she suggested.

Additionally, Slater and Andrew Ferguson, her counterpart at the Federal Trade Commission, have urged businesses and the public to help identify existing regulations that hinder market competition. Their joint initiative seeks to target and potentially repeal rules that stifle competitive practices, Reuters reported.

In her speech, Slater also addressed the political shift driven by concerns over the power of major technology firms, noting that Big Tech monopolies are “driving a Republican realignment away from big business and — under President Trump’s leadership — toward the working class that is reconnecting the party with its roots,” according to Reuters.

The speech marks a pivotal moment in defining how the DOJ’s antitrust division under President Trump’s administration will approach corporate oversight, highlighting enforcement—not regulation—as the primary tool for maintaining fair competition.

Source: Reuters