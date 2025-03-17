DOJ Antitrust Chief to Review Costly Consultants Amid Spending Cuts

The newly confirmed head of the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust division is set to evaluate expenditures on high-cost economic consultants as part of a broader government initiative to reduce expenses, according to Reuters. This move aligns with President Donald Trump’s administration-wide effort to curb spending while maintaining strong enforcement of antitrust laws.

In an internal memo seen by Reuters, Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater informed DOJ staff on Thursday that the antitrust division’s priorities would center on addressing inflation and ensuring competitive consumer markets.

The review of consultant costs serves as an early indicator of how antitrust officials will navigate Trump’s directive for stringent enforcement while adhering to a cost-cutting campaign spearheaded by his advisor Elon Musk under the Department of Government Efficiency.

Per Reuters, the DOJ frequently relies on economic experts in its antitrust cases, which aim to prevent mergers, dismantle monopolistic entities, or impose restrictions to curb anticompetitive practices.

These expert services can cost as much as $30 million for a single case. In her memo, Slater emphasized the importance of utilizing in-house economists before seeking external assistance, noting, “We have world-class economists in-house, and we can and should utilize and maximize their talents before seeking outside help.”

The antitrust division’s limited resources will be directed toward protecting competition in sectors that significantly impact American consumers, as well as those crucial to national security. Slater underscored that with rising inflation, the department’s focus will be on markets affecting household finances, aligning with a key campaign promise of the Trump administration to address economic concerns.

Additionally, according to Reuters, Slater highlighted the role of competition in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and quantum computing. She pointed out that fostering competitive markets in these fields is critical for maintaining a technological edge on the global stage, signaling that these areas may become a focal point of future antitrust enforcement efforts.

Source: Reuters