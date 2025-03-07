DOJ Fugitive Page (And the Fugitive Disentitlement Doctrine)

By: Robert Connolly (Cartel Capers)

In this piece, author Robert Connolly (Cartel Capers) recounts the recent announcement by the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and the FBI regarding the launch of a new online portal listing international fugitives charged with antitrust violations and other offenses affecting market competition. The database currently includes 77 fugitives, all of whom were indicted publicly, meaning they are likely aware of their status and the associated Red Notice, which makes international travel risky.

In cases where price-fixing or bid-rigging is not considered a criminal offense in a fugitive’s home country, extradition to the U.S. is unlikely. Even in jurisdictions with criminal antitrust laws, some nations may still refuse to extradite their citizens for these charges.

During my tenure as Chief of the Philadelphia Field Office, however, we successfully extradited a British executive—not for violating the Sherman Act, but for obstruction of justice related to the antitrust case. He was convicted and sentenced to prison. My office also secured the indictment of an Israeli national under seal, leading to his arrest at the Canadian border as he entered the U.S. He was later tried and convicted. Other successful extraditions and arrests have since been carried out by the U.S. and Interpol. (For more details, see “Cartel Capers, Compliments to the Procurement Collusion Strike Force and a Trip Down Memory Lane,” December 2, 2024.)

The Antitrust Division’s Fugitive Page & Recent Developments

The Antitrust Division maintains a “Fugitive” webpage, which includes a YouTube video featuring a former fugitive who, in 2024, resolved his case through a plea agreement. Jim Chu, a dual citizen of Taiwan and the U.S., negotiated a deal with the Antitrust Division nearly five years after his indictment. Under a “C” plea agreement, Chu paid a $300,000 fine (equivalent to what might have been imposed on his now-defunct company) and, critically, avoided a prison sentence. In return, he agreed to assist the DOJ Antitrust Division in promoting antitrust compliance and public education efforts.

In the video, Chu urges other Sherman Act fugitives to engage with the Antitrust Division, take responsibility, and work toward a resolution. He highlights the severe consequences of remaining a fugitive, particularly the inability to travel internationally without risking arrest. This limitation can not only restrict business opportunities but also cut off personal connections with family members abroad.

The risks of Interpol enforcement are real. In 2014, Romano Pisciotti, an Italian citizen, was indicted under seal for a Sherman Act violation, detained by Interpol while changing planes in Germany, and ultimately extradited to the United States—a stark reminder that fleeing does not guarantee safety…

