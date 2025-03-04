EU and US Dialogue on Digital Laws: A Meeting of Minds or Tensions?

A delegation from the European Parliament’s Internal Market Committee (IMCO) has concluded a visit to the United States aimed at addressing concerns and misconceptions surrounding the European Union’s technology regulations. The visit, which took place from February 24 to 28, comes amid a wave of criticism from the US, particularly from the Republican administration under former President Donald Trump and major tech companies.

According to EuroNews, the delegation sought to clarify the purpose and intent of the EU’s new tech laws, including the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the Digital Services Act (DSA), and the AI Act. MEP Anna Cavazzini, chair of the IMCO and a member of the German Greens/EFA, emphasized that these regulations were the product of a democratic process designed with European citizens and businesses in mind, not to placate major US tech giants.

“Our European laws are the result of a democratic process. There is a broad consensus that we cannot backtrack on our digital rulebook, made with the European citizens and businesses in mind and not to appease American ‘Big Tech’ oligopolies,” Cavazzini stated in a press release following the meetings.

The US has been particularly vocal in its opposition to EU regulatory frameworks. Vice President JD Vance, addressing the AI Action Summit in Paris earlier this month, expressed the US government’s resistance to regulations that he described as overly restrictive to American businesses. In particular, Big Tech companies like Meta have reportedly lobbied the US government to challenge these European laws, claiming they could hinder their operations.

However, Cavazzini argued that the fierce opposition voiced by these corporations did not reflect the broader sentiment in the US. “While we have witnessed aggressive communication from the US, these calls do not represent the views of the majority of stakeholders, but rather only those of powerful tech giants in Silicon Valley,” she said, according to EuroNews.

The delegation’s visit also included discussions with members of the US Congress, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and representatives from the State Department and Federal Trade Commission. IMCO members conveyed that the meetings were constructive, underscoring the shared interest in ensuring fair competition and innovation in both the US and European markets.

During the visit, it became clear that smaller US businesses were largely supportive of the EU’s regulatory efforts, which they believe create a more balanced and competitive market. Cavazzini highlighted that these smaller businesses recognized the benefits of the Digital Markets Act, which fosters conditions conducive to innovation and fair competition.

According to EuroNews, European industry groups have also voiced support for the EU’s stance. Agustín Reyna, Director General of the European consumer group BEUC, stressed that the EU’s tech laws were vital in addressing the overwhelming power of large tech companies. “The EU must stand firm and enforce laws adopted by its sovereign and democratic institutions,” Reyna said. He further expressed concern over the US administration’s potential threats of trade retaliation due to lobbying efforts by Big Tech companies.

The delegation’s trip was not only about addressing criticisms but also about fostering deeper dialogue between EU and US policymakers. In addition to Cavazzini, the delegation included members from various European political groups, including Andreas Schwab (Germany/EPP), Pablo Arias Echeverría (Spain/EPP), Christel Schaldemose (Denmark/S&D), Klára Dostálová (Czechia/PfE), Piotr Müller (Poland/ECR), and Sandro Gozi (France/Renew).

Source: EuroNews