EU Asserts Firm Stand on Tech Oversight Amid Scrutiny from US

The European Union (EU) is pressing forward with the rigorous enforcement of its landmark digital regulations, targeting major tech firms regardless of their leadership or country of origin, according to comments made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over the weekend.

As reported by Reuters, von der Leyen emphasized that the EU remains steadfast in upholding its Digital Markets Act (DMA), signaling a readiness to challenge tech industry giants like TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Apple, and Meta. “We apply the rules fairly, proportionally, and without bias. We don’t care where a company’s from and who’s running it. We care about protecting people,” Politico quoted her as saying.

The Digital Markets Act, along with the complementary Digital Services Act (DSA), is a sweeping legislative initiative designed to ensure fair competition in the digital marketplace and enhance consumer rights. The DMA outlines strict obligations and prohibitions for dominant tech platforms, including Alphabet, Amazon, ByteDance, and Microsoft, aiming to curb their market dominance and promote openness in the digital sector.

According to Reuters, the push from Brussels has drawn criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which warned earlier this year that it would examine how the EU’s digital policies impact American companies. A memorandum signed by Trump in February noted concerns over the potential constraints these laws impose on U.S.-based businesses operating in the EU market.

Meanwhile, the European Commission is expected to deliver formal decisions soon regarding potential violations of the DMA by Apple and Meta. Per Reuters, EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera indicated earlier this month that these rulings would be released in the coming weeks. While the penalties are anticipated to be relatively modest, they mark a critical step in the EU’s broader campaign to regulate digital gatekeepers.

