EU-Mercosur: Key Developments Shaping the Trade Agreement

By: Reed Smith LLP
In this article, the Reed Smith team explore the implications of the newly signed EU-Mercosur Partnership Agreement and its accompanying Interim Trade Agreement, concluded in January 2026 after more than 25 years of negotiations between the European Union and the Mercosur countries of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The agreement covers a combined market of more than 700 million consumers and is expected to eliminate tariffs on over 90% of traded goods once the interim trade provisions enter into force, although significant political and procedural hurdles remain.