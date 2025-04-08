European Aerospace Giants Eye Joint Satellite Venture, Set to Meet EU Antitrust Chief

Three of Europe’s top aerospace firms—Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo—are set to meet with EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera this week as they explore the possibility of merging their satellite businesses, according to Reuters.

The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, is part of ongoing preliminary discussions between the companies and EU competition officials. The trio’s tentative plan to form a joint space company signals a strategic shift aimed at bolstering Europe’s position in the global satellite market, where they face increasing competition from private sector players like Elon Musk’s Starlink, per Reuters.

While no formal merger request has been submitted yet, early-stage talks such as these often precede regulatory filings. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that the process is still in its infancy and any substantial developments are unlikely before next year.

Executives from Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are expected to use the meeting with Ribera to outline the proposed deal and gain insights into potential regulatory challenges. Meetings of this kind typically help companies assess whether their plans might trigger antitrust concerns and what remedies might be required to clear those hurdles.

Airbus CEO has previously expressed optimism about the talks, suggesting he would welcome a result similar to the successful MBDA missile joint venture. He also voiced hope that EU competition authorities would adopt a more flexible approach this time around, acknowledging the growing need for European collaboration in space technology.

Source: Reuters