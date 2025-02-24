Experienced Antitrust Litigator Returns to Latham & Watkins

Latham & Watkins LLP has announced the return of Meaghan Thomas-Kennedy to its Bay Area offices as a partner in the firm’s Antitrust & Competition Practice, as well as a member of the Litigation & Trial Department. Thomas-Kennedy is a respected antitrust litigator, known for her monopolization cases, particularly those involving major technology firms.

According to a statement from Sarah Ray, Deputy Managing Partner of Latham’s Bay Area offices, the firm is “excited to welcome Meaghan back home.” She noted that Thomas-Kennedy’s experience will be particularly valuable to tech companies, which are currently facing heightened antitrust scrutiny. Ray emphasized that Thomas-Kennedy’s return will further enhance Latham’s ability to successfully guide clients through increasingly complex legal challenges.

Thomas-Kennedy’s career spans a wide range of antitrust matters, from class actions to international cartel investigations, as well as merger challenges from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Before rejoining Latham, Thomas-Kennedy served at Apple, where she played a leading role in the company’s North American antitrust litigation strategy. Her responsibilities included overseeing high-stakes antitrust cases and offering strategic guidance on numerous complex litigation issues.

“Meaghan’s return to Latham is a tremendous asset for both our team and our clients,” said Michael Egge, Global Chair of Latham’s Antitrust & Competition Practice. Per a statement, Egge praised Thomas-Kennedy’s expertise, particularly in Section 2 monopolization cases, and described her as an essential member of the firm’s team as they continue to tackle complex and high-profile legal matters.

In an expression of her enthusiasm for returning to Latham, Thomas-Kennedy remarked, “I am excited to be back at Latham and apply the skills I developed in my time at Apple to continue expanding not only my practice but also our firm’s global platform.” She also reflected on her experience as in-house counsel, acknowledging a renewed appreciation for the resources available at Latham & Watkins.

Source: The Malaysian Reserve