FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington to Step Down After Four-Year Tenure

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) member Nathan Simington announced his plans to resign this week, concluding a tenure that began in late 2020. His departure will mark the end of more than four years of service with the regulatory agency, according to Reuters.

Simington, a Republican appointee, was confirmed to the FCC in December 2020 during the final weeks of President Donald Trump’s term. Prior to his confirmation, he played a key role in advancing regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing the influence of major social media platforms. His work reflected broader concerns within the Trump administration over the moderation practices of tech companies, per Reuters.

During his time at the FCC, Simington emphasized a policy agenda centered on free speech, national security, and expanding investment in communications infrastructure. In his resignation statement, he attributed his accomplishments to the dedication of his office team, acknowledging more than a dozen staffers by name for their contributions.

Simington also used his announcement to reiterate his long-standing support for limited government and technological innovation. He expressed his intention to continue advocating for these principles as he transitions to the private sector. “As I move forward, I remain committed to shaping the future of communications policy and will continue to advocate for the values and priorities that have guided my public service,” he said.

His departure comes shortly after Democratic FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks revealed he plans to leave the agency in June, signaling a potential reshuffling of the five-member commission.

