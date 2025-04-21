Former DOJ Antitrust Leader Joins BakerHostetler as Partner in Washington Office

BakerHostetler has added a seasoned antitrust litigator to its ranks, announcing Monday that Timothy Longman has joined the firm as a partner in its Litigation Practice Group and its Antitrust and Competition team in Washington, D.C., according to Bloomberg.

Longman brings experience from both public service and private practice. He most recently served as acting assistant chief of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division Civil Conduct Task Force, where he played a role in some of the agency’s highest-profile cases. Per Bloomberg, Longman notably acted as managing supervisor in the DOJ’s federal lawsuit against Google, a case that accused the tech giant of monopolizing the digital advertising market in violation of the Sherman Act.

In his new role at BakerHostetler, Longman is expected to advise clients on a broad spectrum of antitrust matters, including merger clearance, government investigations, and high-stakes litigation. The firm emphasized his understanding of both legal theory and litigation strategy developed through years of public and private sector experience.

During his time at the DOJ, Longman led a team of lawyers and paralegals in pursuing complex antitrust conduct claims across a variety of sectors. These included investigations involving tech platforms, online advertising, real estate, and agricultural markets. His leadership extended from early-stage investigative work through trial proceedings, underscoring his comprehensive command of the antitrust enforcement process.

According to Bloomberg, Longman’s addition is viewed as a strategic move to strengthen BakerHostetler’s capabilities in navigating increasingly aggressive antitrust scrutiny from regulators. The firm’s Litigation Practice Group Chair, Ray Whitman, highlighted Longman’s dual background as particularly valuable to clients facing sophisticated regulatory challenges.

With the DOJ ramping up its focus on competition enforcement, Longman’s arrival at BakerHostetler comes at a time when companies are seeking experienced counsel to manage growing legal risks.

Source: Bloomberg