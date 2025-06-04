Former FTC Economist Mike LeGower Joins NERA’s Consumer Protection Team

NERA Economic Consulting has announced the addition of former FTC economist Dr. Mike LeGower to its consumer protection practice, further strengthening its team of experts in the field. According to a statement from the firm, Dr. LeGower brings over a decade of specialized experience in regulatory investigations and litigation support, focusing on consumer protection and competition-related matters.

Dr. LeGower previously served as deputy assistant director in the Bureau of Economics at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), where he played a role in evaluating cases involving deceptive advertising and unfair business practices. Per a statement from NERA, his work involved matters such as FTC v. Amazon.com, Inc., FTC v. Equifax, Inc., FTC v. VIZIO, Inc., and US v. Epic Games, Inc.

In addition to his casework, Dr. LeGower also contributed to regulatory policy development, including his involvement with the proposed Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS) Trade Regulation Rule. He was also active in interagency collaboration through the Frontiers of Benefit-Cost Analysis Subcommittee of the National Science and Technology Council.

At NERA, Dr. LeGower joins a global group of twenty economists dedicated to consumer protection. The team includes leading figures such as Managing Director Andrew Stivers, former head of economic analysis for consumer protection and privacy at the FTC; Ling Ling Ang, an expert in consumer financial services with prior roles at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC); and Sarah Butler, recognized globally as a top testifying expert in survey methodology and sampling.

According to a statement from NERA, Dr. LeGower’s expertise in assessing scientific and statistical data at the FTC will enhance the firm’s ability to provide independent analysis in complex consumer protection disputes, including the evaluation of harm and damages.

Source: NERA