Freshfields Strengthens Silicon Valley Presence with Hires from Cooley and Goodwin Procter

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has announced significant additions to its Silicon Valley office, bringing on board Cooley capital markets partner Calise Cheng and Goodwin Procter employee benefits and executive compensation partner Heather Brookfield. The firm revealed the hires in a statement on Thursday.

Calise Cheng: A Capital Markets Leader

Calise Cheng, who joined Freshfields after a tenure at Cooley that began in 2017, also spent 11 years at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati earlier in her career. Cheng brings extensive experience in guiding technology companies through complex transactions, including IPOs and direct listings.

“Calise has led numerous IPOs, direct listings and other transactions for category-defining companies in the technology sector,” said Sarah Solum, Freshfields’ U.S. managing partner and head of capital markets, in a statement. Solum also highlighted Cheng’s ability to excel in high-pressure deal environments, calling her “a true leader in the profession and a calming, confidence-inspiring presence on deal teams.”

Cheng’s expertise spans the full spectrum of corporate growth, assisting companies from their startup phase to becoming industry-leading enterprises. According to Ethan Klingsberg, co-head of the firm’s U.S. mergers and acquisitions practice, Cheng’s skills and leadership will bolster the firm’s ability to deliver high-value resources to its clients in Silicon Valley.

Heather Brookfield: Compensation and Benefits Expertise

Heather Brookfield, who most recently practiced at Goodwin Procter, brings over two decades of experience to Freshfields. Before joining Goodwin in 2021, Brookfield spent 18 years at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Her practice focuses on M&A, IPOs, and other transactions involving executive compensation and benefits.

Brookfield’s expertise includes drafting and managing equity-based compensation programs, as well as advising on employment agreements, severance arrangements, and other compensation-related matters. Per a statement from the firm, her technical proficiency and market knowledge enhance Freshfields’ ability to navigate the legal and regulatory complexities of Silicon Valley transactions.

“With more than two decades of experience in Silicon Valley, Heather brings broad technical expertise and deep market knowledge that companies rely on when designing compensation programs and arrangements, complying with tax, accounting, and securities laws, and executing complex transactions,” said Solum.

Freshfields’ Expansion in California

Since establishing its U.S. presence in New York, Freshfields has been methodically expanding its reach on the West Coast. In addition to Cheng and Brookfield, the firm has recruited at least four other partners in California in recent months, focusing on areas such as private equity, emerging companies, and capital markets.

